WTHI
Coaches ready for Gobbler Games Shootout
The second annual Gobbler Games boys basketball Shootout will take place Saturday, November 26th. This years event will take place at Rose-Hulman and feature eight games.
Athlete of the Week: Fishers High School senior grows as leader, on and off field
Fishers High School senior running back Carson Dunn finds it easy to pinpoint his largest area of improvement. “The biggest improvement I made was becoming the very best version of myself as a leader,” Dunn said. “I grew so much as a vocal and passionate leader. My goal every day was to have everyone on the same page, fighting for the same goals.”
IHSAA announces changes to sectionals; basketball coaches alter All-Star series
The IHSAA recently announced its sectional realignments for baseball and softball. As expected, in Class 4A, North and South are now paired up with Center Grove, Greenwood, Martinsville and Mooresville for both softball and baseball, much as they are in other sports. In 3A baseball, Northview and South Vermillion are...
