Athlete of the Week: Fishers High School senior grows as leader, on and off field

Fishers High School senior running back Carson Dunn finds it easy to pinpoint his largest area of improvement. “The biggest improvement I made was becoming the very best version of myself as a leader,” Dunn said. “I grew so much as a vocal and passionate leader. My goal every day was to have everyone on the same page, fighting for the same goals.”
FISHERS, IN

