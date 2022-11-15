It’s been more than 20 years since the original Shrek hit theaters, so it’s no real surprise that its continuing series of spinoffs and followups is evolving, visually and narratively, away from their original style. But it is a little surprising to see their latest direction. The trailer for the latest Shrek spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, starts off with the usual CG look that’s become familiar over several Puss in Boots outings, including the direct-to-video sequel The Three Diablos, the Netflix interactive movie Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, and the 2015 TV series The Adventures of Puss in Boots.

