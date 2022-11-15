Read full article on original website
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 about to get gaming phone credentials?
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could make the Samsung Galaxy S23 a bona fide gaming phone
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022
The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Motorola has a new wearable in the pipeline, but you may not like it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola was among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 in 2014. Two years later, though, the company gave up on wearables entirely. The Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, but the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. Instead, the company licensed the brand to eBuyNow, which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee added another product to its wearable portfolio: the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.
Digital Trends
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is here, defining the next generation of premium smartphones
Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at its Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii. This is the next iteration of its system-on-a-chip (SoC) that will be used in many of next year’s best smartphones. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will set a new standard for connected computing...
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14
We’ve already compared the OnePlus 10T with both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The thing is, this handset is cheaper than even the most affordable iPhone 14 model, the vanilla iPhone 14. So, let’s compare the OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14. These two phones are immensely different. We’re not only talking about the design here, even though that’s different too, but the internals as well. Even the size is different.
Android Headlines
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
The Google Pixel Watch app is getting its first post-release update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been just over a month since the Google Pixel Watch hit store shelves. Unlike most of our favorite smarwatches, the Pixel Watch actually doesn't use the Wear OS Android app at all, instead relying on its own Pixel Watch app to manage the device from your phone. Today, Google announced that the app is getting its first post-release update, primarily to fix eSim bugs and make the watch's Fitbit integration more visible.
Meta has canceled its first smartwatch — here's how the disaster could have played out
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. For years now, the Apple Watch has been the smartwatch to beat. Google's attempt with the fun but disappointing Pixel Watch didn't blow us away, and despite solid hardware, many of the best smartwatches are held back due to poor software integration.
