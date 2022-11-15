Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening
Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public. Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
Asia Mall debuts in Eden Prairie
A one-stop shop for Asian groceries, restaurants and other businesses is now open in Eden Prairie, bringing a long-awaited cultural hub for pan-Asian communities to the west metro. Driving the news: A former Gander Outdoors store off 494 has been transformed into Asia Mall, a 116,000-square-foot, two-story mall that soft-launched...
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
Downtown Minneapolis Nordstrom Rack to close Nov. 18
MINNEAPOLIS — The Nordstrom Rack located inside downtown Minneapolis' IDS Center is closing for good later this week. A company spokesperson confirmed the closure to KARE 11 in a statement Tuesday, saying in part "we believe we’re best able to serve customers in the Minneapolis market by focusing on our nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online."
Ice Castles in New Brighton to begin early construction
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — New Brighton Ice Castles is set to start building the annual winter attraction nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. As temperatures continue to drop in Minnesota, Ice Castles officials says they will be able to start growing the ice, "later this week." "We are currently...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
franchising.com
Pancheros Mexican Grill Opens in Stillwater
November 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // STILLWATER, Minn. - Pancheros Mexican Grill announced the opening of its newest location in Stillwater November 15. The restaurant is located in Stillwater Marketplace at 1820 Market Drive, at the corner of Hwy 36 and Hwy 5 (Stillwater Blvd). Bolar LLC owned by Bob...
Sun Country announces 15 more routes from MSP in summer 2023
Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be added from next summer. Twelve of the flights are brand new for the airline, with four of them having no head-to-head competition, according to Simple Flying, while the remaining three are being brought back having gone on hiatus.
macaronikid.com
Activities This Week In Woodbury, Oakdale, Stillwater & Cottage Grove
Here are Macaroni Kid SE Metro's picks for the five things to do in the east metro with kids for the week. Click on the links for all the details. Our Top 5 Picks for the week of November 17-23, 2022:. 1. The Comic Show, November 19. The Comic Show...
P!NK announces Twin Cities stop in 2023 tour
MINNEAPOLIS — Pop star P!NK announced her Summer Carnival 2023 tour with a stop in the Twin Cities. The three-time Grammy award winner will be performing in Minneapolis at Target Field on Aug. 10, 2023, according to a press release. P!NK will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp on select dates throughout the tour.
Fairview and Sanford announce mega-merger intent
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new mega health system. The proposed merger would create one of the largest health care providers in the country. Sandford is one of the largest rural...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Housing Project Raises Concerns Over Lot Size, Too Many Townhomes
The Maple Grove Planning Commission reviewed a housing proposal Monday night that drew plenty of questions and concerns. Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is proposing a 121-unit development on 40 acres of land surrounding the Minneapolis Northwest KOA Journey campground site in the northwest corner of the city.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways in the Twin Cities and beyond
With the rise in prices and continued supply chain issues this year, many Americans will be feeling the pinch. To meet the needs, many community organizations are stepping up to help families facing food insecurities this holiday season. See a few events and resources below. The Salvation Army recently announced...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
