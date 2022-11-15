ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoolights partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this year!. Zoolights is a festive family activity that take you on a trail through the zoo. Visitors attending Zoolights will find illuminated sculptures representing animals and traditional symbols of the holidays, officials say.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some peeks of sunshine Thursday afternoon will become clear skies by the evening. This will allow temperatures to fall steadily overnight as the local area prepares for its first widespread freeze of the Fall/Winter season. Temperatures will dip to 30° for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning. Areas to the north and east will drop into the upper 20°s. Freezing temperatures can be expected for 0-8 hours across the local area with no freeze closer to the coast and the longest duration across the state line in Southwest Mississippi. Take care of people without reliable heat, bring in outdoor pets, and cover any sensitive vegetation you want to try and save Thursday night in preparation for Friday morning’s freeze. Pipes aren’t a significant concern as we won’t get cold enough or cold long enough for that to be an issue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café food trailer that will be used by LPPS to expand meal education and awareness for Livingston students. This collaboration started in 2020 between Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools. It was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the hospital,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Here’s where to get pictures with Santa in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families can take a photo with Santa Claus throughout December in Baton Rouge at Perkins Rowe. Santa will be available for photos from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Families are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time. Walk-ups will be available as space allows.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Re-imagining 'drug court': A new Baton Rouge program prioritizes recovery over jail time

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:. The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge is launching a new drug recovery program as part of an effort to provide supervised treatment for offenders grappling with substance abuse issues. Chief judge of the 19th Judicial District Court Donald R. Johnson and program coordinator Cheryl Wyatt tells us more about this new recovery-focused initiative is re-imagining traditional “drug court.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health celebrated five years of the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Services on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with a special event at the campus on Airline Highway. Our Lady of the Lake North officially opened the emergency department,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$90K grant awarded to Scotland Saturdays for live music series

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Scotland Saturdays was awarded a $90,000 grant to host a free live music series for three years in a row. The grant awarded by Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation funds the music series for 2023, 2024, and 2025. “Positive change happens when people of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brparents.com

Family Fun Time Skate Galaxy

Location: Skate Galaxy 12828 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Cost: $12 dollars a person to skate, On Thursday and Friday Nights unlimited laser tag for $20. Activity: Skating, Laser Tag, Arcade, and Food Court. Come enjoy a night out with the family at skate galaxy! With skating, laser tag,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
