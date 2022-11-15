FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
Baton Rouge charity looking for people to sponsor families in crisis for Christmas
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights
Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight
Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General
Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations
Ascension nonprofit requests assistance in housing people without homes
List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
Here’s where to get pictures with Santa in Baton Rouge
Re-imagining 'drug court': A new Baton Rouge program prioritizes recovery over jail time
OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
$90K grant awarded to Scotland Saturdays for live music series
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Family Fun Time Skate Galaxy
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0