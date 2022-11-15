ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Rollover crash on US 95 kills one and sends one to hospital

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police ISP is investigating a rollover crash that’s killed one and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. According to ISP, the car was traveling on US 95 when they went off the roadway, overcorrected and then flipped. The car had a 35-year-old female who was life flighted to Kootenai Health and a 33-year-old male who died on scene.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial.
FLORENCE, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Correction issued the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington State Patrol training class graduates 44 new troopers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Dozens of new troopers joined the ranks of the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday, after graduating from the agency’s 116th Trooper Basic Training. The 44 newly commissioned troopers participated in a formal graduation at the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. The graduation marked the completion of more than 1,400 hours of rigorous training including classroom and practical exercises at the WSP Academy in Shelton.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild, an ex-Marine, began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace, then throwing him into a table, killing him.
MCALESTER, OK
FOX 28 Spokane

Lettuce again on the Florida menu to slow manatee starvation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees in an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals. Wildlife officials said Wednesday that plans are in place to resume an experimental feeding program at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral. Last year, about 202,000 pounds of lettuce was fed to manatees that gather there by the thousands when the weather turns colder. The greater goal is to reduce pollution from agriculture, urban and sewage sources that has triggered a die-off in the seagrass beds that manatees depend on for food. Since 2009, state estimates show that 75% of the seagrass has been lost in key areas along Florida’s east coast.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has announced a civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday that the investigation will focus on whether adults with mentally illnesses are wrongly institutionalized in settings such as psychiatric treatment centers rather than community-based settings. The investigation comes as the Justice Department is conducting similar investigations in Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Spokespeople for Gov. Kevin Stitt and for police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A city spokesperson said a statement would be released Thursday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy