Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff’s deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis.
Neighbors being told to shelter in place near 11th and Barker in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. – There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place. Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
Rollover crash on US 95 kills one and sends one to hospital
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police ISP is investigating a rollover crash that’s killed one and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. According to ISP, the car was traveling on US 95 when they went off the roadway, overcorrected and then flipped. The car had a 35-year-old female who was life flighted to Kootenai Health and a 33-year-old male who died on scene.
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial.
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Correction issued the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The...
Fish and Game officers asking for public's help in identifying vehicle, related to violation
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a pickup that they believe may have more information about a reported violation. According to IDFG officers, the vehicle is a newer four-door black Dodge Ram pickup....
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
Multi-car collision on three eastbound lanes of I-90 near Havana Street now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that a multi-vehicle crash blocking three lanes on I-90 has now been cleared. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, WSDOT-East reported the lanes near Havana street were blocked. Cars are taking the far left lane shoulder in order to move through.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Washington State Patrol training class graduates 44 new troopers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Dozens of new troopers joined the ranks of the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday, after graduating from the agency’s 116th Trooper Basic Training. The 44 newly commissioned troopers participated in a formal graduation at the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. The graduation marked the completion of more than 1,400 hours of rigorous training including classroom and practical exercises at the WSP Academy in Shelton.
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild, an ex-Marine, began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace, then throwing him into a table, killing him.
Lettuce again on the Florida menu to slow manatee starvation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees in an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals. Wildlife officials said Wednesday that plans are in place to resume an experimental feeding program at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral. Last year, about 202,000 pounds of lettuce was fed to manatees that gather there by the thousands when the weather turns colder. The greater goal is to reduce pollution from agriculture, urban and sewage sources that has triggered a die-off in the seagrass beds that manatees depend on for food. Since 2009, state estimates show that 75% of the seagrass has been lost in key areas along Florida’s east coast.
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has announced a civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday that the investigation will focus on whether adults with mentally illnesses are wrongly institutionalized in settings such as psychiatric treatment centers rather than community-based settings. The investigation comes as the Justice Department is conducting similar investigations in Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Spokespeople for Gov. Kevin Stitt and for police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A city spokesperson said a statement would be released Thursday afternoon.
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
RSV, flu in children has emergency rooms operating at capacity
Providence Sacred Heart says its emergency room is taking on the brunt of the surge.
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
'Who has the power in today's housing market?' Local real estate experts weigh in
SPOKANE, Wash. — It can feel like the housing market is constantly changing. Taking a snapshot of the market in both eastern Washington and north Idaho Fall 2022, who do realtors say is on top?. Buyers or sellers?. Our local real estate experts, contributing to the conversation:. Cindy Carrigan...
