Atlanta, GA

Why slow starts have become Falcons Achilles heel

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
 1 day ago

Voice of the Atlanta Falcons Wes Durham joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about why he doesn’t think it’s time to make a change at the quarterback position and why slow starts have contributed to this team’s woes as of late.

When asked about the team’s consistency from Marcus Mariota.

“We can spend all the time breaking the personnel apart but the reality is Atlanta’s got to start better too,” Durham said. “Remember that 14-0 lead against San Francisco that felt really good cause you went right down the field got a touchdown, then you turned around and got a stop and then you went back and got another score. We haven’t been as impactful in the opening period of play, really since the forty-niners game. ”

Durham talked about the difference in how the team plays after a fast start.

“To me that’s got to change too because this team is dynamically different in what it does really on both sides when they play after a fairly strong first quarter, I think.”

