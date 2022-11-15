Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — A correctional officer at a Northeast Ohio Correction Center has been charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the NEOCC in return for bribery payments.

Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield , was charged on November 14 with one count of providing narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates and one count of accepting bribes, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Justice.

According to court documents, from February 2017 to July 2019, Terrigno allegedly smuggled

suboxone, marijuana and tobacco to NEOCC prison inmates in return for electronic payments on a cell phone app.

If convicted, the press release said Terrigno’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of the case and his prior criminal record, if any.

