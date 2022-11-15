ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband

By Celeste Houmard
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — A correctional officer at a Northeast Ohio Correction Center has been charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the NEOCC in return for bribery payments.

Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield , was charged on November 14 with one count of providing narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates and one count of accepting bribes, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Justice.

According to court documents, from February 2017 to July 2019, Terrigno allegedly smuggled
suboxone, marijuana and tobacco to NEOCC prison inmates in return for electronic payments on a cell phone app.

If convicted, the press release said Terrigno’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of the case and his prior criminal record, if any.

Roberta Matthews
1d ago

no surprise now days seems like authorities are in trouble more than the average Joe on streets. lol

Shawn James Reichard
1d ago

the inmates will have another guard planted in that correctional facility before they even finish sentencing this one here it's something that's just going to keep going just like drug dealers get bust one three more pop up

Rick Wright
1d ago

They ALL do it. Some just get caught. I've seen guards bring in cigarettes, marijuana and cellphones.

