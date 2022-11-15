Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
State Bar says settlements don't bar testimony of 2 witnesses
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for the State Bar say two witnesses called to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in avoiding discipline over the years cannot escape their obligations by citing their previous settlements in cases against the organization.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
Morning Briefing: Democrats count election wins; Foley, Porter and Levin declare victories; record holiday travel expected
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. The strong Santa Anas decrease slowly throughout the day on Thursday. We'll get a few clouds in the mix, but it will be a comfortable fall day. Temperatures at the coast will cool a couple of degrees as those offshore...
Democrats count Orange County election winnings
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, began receiving the first of a lethal three-drug combination at 10:10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was declared dead at 10:24 a.m.
Rex Richardson to become Long Beach's 1st Black mayor, as opponent concedes
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be the city's first Black mayor, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race Tuesday. Richardson, who is the city's vice mayor, had 42,697 votes in Monday's update, compared to 34,531 for Price, a lead of 55.29% to 44.71%.
Riverside County man gets over 8 years in $6.6M PPP fraud case
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution....
Are Wisconsinites likely to support a third run from Trump? The short answer: probably not
MADISON, Wis. — The Midterm elections did not turnout the way many Republicans had hoped they would, to say the least. Now, some party members wonder if former President Donald Trump could be successful in 2024, especially in a state like Wisconsin. The question was front of mind as...
Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
6-year-old designs clothing for big money
LOS ANGELES — One day, when he was 4 years old, Max Alexander proclaimed to his mother, Sherri, that he was a “dressmaker.”. And this was before his mom bought him a mannequin and taught him how to sew. By age 5, he had hosted a fashion show in his backyard.
Los Angeles police shooting reported in South LA area
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of...
LA Animal Services tapping into animal welfare trust fund for food
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday recommended approval of $400,000 to the Department of Animal Services for animal food after learning from officials that the department was planning to use the animal welfare trust fund for food expenditures. The $304,000 currently budgeted...
Wilbraham man running six marathons in six straight days across Massachusetts
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Bill Wells is in the middle of running six marathons in six days. The courses will take him across the entire state of Massachusetts. The Wilbraham resident started his journey Monday at Fenway Park, and is running every day through Saturday. "And really, the trick to this...
Orange County home sales, prices drop in October
ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) — Sales of existing homes and median prices in Orange County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 17.6% compared to September and were 39% lower compared to a year ago, according...
Kentucky man warns of holiday decorating dangers as he recovers from spinal cord injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many families across the Commonwealth will decorate their homes with festive lights. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s a task that results in a lot of injuries. Nearly 160 people hurt themselves each day during the holiday season...
After brief pause, Disneyland resumes sale of Magic Key annual passes
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After pausing the sale of new passes, Disneyland has resumed selling its Magic Key annual pass program for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Starting this morning, Disney is offering three of the four Magic Key passes:. For $1,599, the Inspire Key would allow a passholder to...
Where to find dine-in, carry-out Thanksgiving feasts in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table with loved ones to gobble up a warm, home-cooked meal, but sometimes the work required to cobble together that holiday spread is just too much. If you’re someone averse to dirty dishes, or simply want an easier option...
