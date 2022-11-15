ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

State Bar says settlements don't bar testimony of 2 witnesses

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for the State Bar say two witnesses called to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in avoiding discipline over the years cannot escape their obligations by citing their previous settlements in cases against the organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
TEXAS STATE
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Democrats count Orange County election winnings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, began receiving the first of a lethal three-drug combination at 10:10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was declared dead at 10:24 a.m.
MCALESTER, OK
Riverside County man gets over 8 years in $6.6M PPP fraud case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
6-year-old designs clothing for big money

LOS ANGELES — One day, when he was 4 years old, Max Alexander proclaimed to his mother, Sherri, that he was a “dressmaker.”. And this was before his mom bought him a mannequin and taught him how to sew. By age 5, he had hosted a fashion show in his backyard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles police shooting reported in South LA area

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Animal Services tapping into animal welfare trust fund for food

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday recommended approval of $400,000 to the Department of Animal Services for animal food after learning from officials that the department was planning to use the animal welfare trust fund for food expenditures. The $304,000 currently budgeted...
Orange County home sales, prices drop in October

ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) — Sales of existing homes and median prices in Orange County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 17.6% compared to September and were 39% lower compared to a year ago, according...
After brief pause, Disneyland resumes sale of Magic Key annual passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After pausing the sale of new passes, Disneyland has resumed selling its Magic Key annual pass program for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Starting this morning, Disney is offering three of the four Magic Key passes:. For $1,599, the Inspire Key would allow a passholder to...
ANAHEIM, CA
Where to find dine-in, carry-out Thanksgiving feasts in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table with loved ones to gobble up a warm, home-cooked meal, but sometimes the work required to cobble together that holiday spread is just too much. If you’re someone averse to dirty dishes, or simply want an easier option...
KENTUCKY STATE

