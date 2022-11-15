ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects wanted in Denver neighborhood assault

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault on North Quebec Street.

The assault happened on Oct. 30, around 2:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of N. Quebec Street.

According to police, when officers arrived they spoke with a hotel manager who said they found the victim in a pool of blood on the floor. The manager initially thought the victim fell and hit his head.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9Cel_0jC50H9s00
    Suspect 1, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kEAh_0jC50H9s00
    Suspect 1, pictured with Suspect 2 Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaEN5_0jC50H9s00
    Suspect 2, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y5y8_0jC50H9s00
    Suspect 2, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0RGR_0jC50H9s00
    Suspect 2, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022
Man wanted for alleged assaults on Cherry Creek Trail last month

After viewing security footage, police saw the suspect in the red hat speaking to the victim, when the second suspect in a black hoodie walked up. The first suspect said something to the second suspect, followed by the second suspect punching the victim.

This knocked the victim’s head against a piece of glass, followed by the victim falling to the floor face-first. Authorities have not released details about the victim’s identity or condition at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Correction: The headline of this story was updated to remove an incorrect neighborhood name.

