Vermont State

Vermont Development Conference brings together industry professionals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in commercial real estate and development in Vermont are getting together to talk about future growth in the Green Mountains. Thursday marks the eighth annual Vermont Development Conference. It’s being held at the Burlington Hilton and is billed as the only statewide event connecting groups of professionals in the development industry. They’re expected to discuss economic trends, permitting, growth, and designing for the future.
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023

A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
Vermont family featured in HBO's 'Santa Camp'

Boots the cat celebrates 14 years at 'Guys'

As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Some winter tires in short supply as snow arrives in our region. Updated: 3 hours...
Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills

Hundreds meet in Burlington to seek housing crisis solutions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing professionals gathered in Burlington Wednesday to find solutions to the state’s housing crisis. The Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is the largest event of its kind in the state, with a record attendance this year of more than 400. Attendees included state legislators, housing developers, bankers, and advocates. The goal is to learn about the implications of this month’s election on housing and try to find innovative ways to address the crisis itself as well as other factors such as homelessness and discrimination.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally

HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew entered the U.S. illegally. Two weeks ago, Border Patrol Agents in Highgate Center pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, of Chicago, after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.
Many Vermont bee species in urgent need of conservation, study finds

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. The center has released a report on Vermont’s wild bees after about three years of surveying. The big finding-- of 350 wild bee species in Vermont, 55 are in urgent need of conservation action.
GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House

Educating about the impact of weed behind the wheel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You may think you’re fine to drive but research shows cannabis and the car don’t mix. Now, a Vermont researcher has developed an app that’s focused on weed behind the wheel. Dr. Ari Kirshenbaum, a St. Michael’s College professor, has researched cannabis intoxication...
