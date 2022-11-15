ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton’s home inventory growing as housing reset unfolds

By Aaron Layman
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl5dU_0jC4zkvK00
Aaron Layman sold this home. Available home inventory in Denton continues to increase as the holidays and end of the year grow near. Courtesy photo

If you are seeing more “for sale” signs in your neighborhood, you’re not alone. Available home inventory in Denton continues to grow as we head into the end of the year and holidays. This is not a typical seasonal pattern. It’s a consequence of the Fed’s demand crush and deliberate housing market reset.

The supply of homes in Denton grew to 2.4 months in October. The supply of new homes in the area grew to 5.3 months as more local builders were putting some of that huge backlog on the market. Denton hasn’t had this much new home supply since 2008. That year should ring a bell if you are paying attention. The supply of new construction in Denton has skyrocketed this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF6tc_0jC4zkvK00
Aaron Layman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G35Ma_0jC4zkvK00
Aaron Layman

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

Housing Prices And Rising Rents Got You Down? Score a Small Cottage For Less Than $50K

As Dallas begins to embrace accessory dwelling units, tiny homes, and alternative construction materials, another cost-effective housing solution is now on the market. South Carolina-based ECLIPSE Cottages is building 128-square-foot, solar-powered, energy-efficient homes with off-the-grid capability. Like the tiny homes and the 3D concrete-printed models we’ve featured recently, they’re not...
DALLAS, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

North Texas housing prices begin to level out amidst a national correction

November 2022— As housing prices begin to stabilize across the country, the North Texas housing market has also shown signs of slowing down – but not by much. While housing prices in other parts of the country have begun their long descent back to Earth after stratospheric double digit increases fuelled by low interest rates and the buying spree prompted by relocating professionals and the Millennial demographic entering into the market in force, Dallas home prices remain robust, having risen 18.2% since October of last year according to Zillow’s market data.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Village Church buys shopping center

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson

Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Why are catalytic converters being stolen in DFW at an alarming rate?

DALLAS — Watch Jobin Panicker's story on WFAA News at 10 p.m. The number of catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles is happening in North Texas at a staggering rate. John Hall with A-Affordable Storage has several boat and RV storage locations throughout Texas. Their locations have been hit at least 10 times since the beginning of the year.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano council to vote on short-term rental regulations

PLANO, Texas - The city of Plano is set to vote Monday night on a plan to regulate short-term rentals. Under the proposal, rentals like Airbnb and VRBO would have to register with the city and pay a $300 fee. The city said that would help keep track of rental...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Zach Moore, business owner and advocate of Old Town Lewisville

Zach Moore was born and raised in Lewisville and is a big advocate of the city, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Moore followed his passion in leadership and pursued a career in business and finds enjoyment in providing teachable moments for those in his life. Tell me...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy