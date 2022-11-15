ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Grand Nordic Corner: Gearing up for a great Nordic season

Nature keeps teasing us! We get 2 inches one day, 3 the next, then a sunny or windy day! But it is all starting to pile up. Some areas around Winter Park and Fraser already have skiable trails, just don’t break out your good skis yet! The higher areas leading to the waterboard roads are getting savvy, early-season skiers and snowshoers already with their older gear, and very little is melting anymore.
FRASER, CO
10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November

Winter kicks into high gear in November with exciting openings and events, skiers getting their first taste of powder, sledders heading to the snowy hills and shoppers enjoying holiday specials at area businesses. The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber has a full list of winter business events and openings on...
FRASER, CO
Community invited to say goodbye to long-time residents on Nov. 20

The community is invited to say goodbye to long-time Grand County residents Skip and Carol Schroer, who will be leaving Hot Sulphur Springs for their second retirement in Montrose later in November. Skip taught social studies at Middle Park High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1996. Carol has been the beloved “story lady” at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library dating back to when it was still in its first location in a closet at the courthouse.
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
Final Grand County vote totals cause little change in results

Grand County released its final unofficial vote count Thursday, Nov. 17, with a batch of 94 ballots that did not change the outcomes of any races. Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene wrote in an email that 22 ballots came from other counties’ drop boxes, 10 came from the General Mail Facility in Denver, 33 of 124 rejected ballots were cured and 29 ballots from the “cure batch” that were held back to protect voter privacy.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Grand Lake delays discussion on marijuana regulation

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees had planned on discussing marijuana ordinances at their Nov. 14 meeting, but because the passage of their three related ballot questions remained in doubt a week after Election Day, they moved the discussion to their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The results of...
GRAND LAKE, CO
Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor by Peaks ‘n Pines

There are 1,182 veterans living in Grand County, and over the past three years, members of the Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild have honored many of them by making and gifting them Quilts of Valor. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the guild honored four Grand County residents who have...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Grand County soccer coach retires after nearly 30 years

This fall marked coach Dane Ruttenberg’s last soccer game of the season, with coaches, parents and players wishing him well. Ruttenberg has coached all levels of Grand County soccer, most recently the U-12 boys team. This year, he co-coached the team with Molly Henry, who said his last game coaching was an emotional experience.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Obituary: Dan G. Canup

Dan G. Canup passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Porter Hospice in Littleton CO on October 30, 2022. Dan “Poppy” Canup was born to parents Betty and L.C. Canup of Dallas, Texas on December 17, 1941. Dan met the love of his life, Judy McGee, during high...
GRANBY, CO
Granby man arrested for felony drug possession

Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment. Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated...
GRANBY, CO

