skyhinews.com
Grand Nordic Corner: Gearing up for a great Nordic season
Nature keeps teasing us! We get 2 inches one day, 3 the next, then a sunny or windy day! But it is all starting to pile up. Some areas around Winter Park and Fraser already have skiable trails, just don’t break out your good skis yet! The higher areas leading to the waterboard roads are getting savvy, early-season skiers and snowshoers already with their older gear, and very little is melting anymore.
skyhinews.com
Devil’s Thumb Ranch aims for Thanksgiving opening for cross-country ski trails
Cooler temperatures and early-season snow are boding well for a potential Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, opening for Devil’s Thumb’s Nordic ski trails. “We’re getting consistent snow, we’re prepping equipment and trails, and are really excited to get the season going,” said activities guide Megan Kneefel. The...
skyhinews.com
10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November
Winter kicks into high gear in November with exciting openings and events, skiers getting their first taste of powder, sledders heading to the snowy hills and shoppers enjoying holiday specials at area businesses. The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber has a full list of winter business events and openings on...
skyhinews.com
Community invited to say goodbye to long-time residents on Nov. 20
The community is invited to say goodbye to long-time Grand County residents Skip and Carol Schroer, who will be leaving Hot Sulphur Springs for their second retirement in Montrose later in November. Skip taught social studies at Middle Park High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1996. Carol has been the beloved “story lady” at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library dating back to when it was still in its first location in a closet at the courthouse.
skyhinews.com
County officials OK plans for boarding home in neighborhood outside of Fraser after hearing resident opposition
The battle to secure housing for seasonal employees of Winter Park Resort came to a head at the Grand County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with county officials ultimately approving a modified version of a special use permit request from Winter Park Resort. Winter Park Resort has...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Grand County Search and Rescue is thankful for Lions Club support
Grand County Search and Rescue would like to thank the Lions Club for their recent grant. This grant will be used towards purchasing avalanche response, rescue tools and winter related rescue items that are used for both responder safety and rescue operations. Grand County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer...
skyhinews.com
Final Grand County vote totals cause little change in results
Grand County released its final unofficial vote count Thursday, Nov. 17, with a batch of 94 ballots that did not change the outcomes of any races. Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene wrote in an email that 22 ballots came from other counties’ drop boxes, 10 came from the General Mail Facility in Denver, 33 of 124 rejected ballots were cured and 29 ballots from the “cure batch” that were held back to protect voter privacy.
skyhinews.com
Grand Lake delays discussion on marijuana regulation
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees had planned on discussing marijuana ordinances at their Nov. 14 meeting, but because the passage of their three related ballot questions remained in doubt a week after Election Day, they moved the discussion to their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The results of...
skyhinews.com
El Rancho wins first place in Granby Recreation Department’s fall soccer tournament
The Granby Recreation Department has posted the results of its two-day fall soccer tournament, which was held on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. According to the final tournament standings, El Rancho placed first, and Fraser United FC placed second. The following standings are listed with wins, losses and ties, respectively:...
skyhinews.com
Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor by Peaks ‘n Pines
There are 1,182 veterans living in Grand County, and over the past three years, members of the Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild have honored many of them by making and gifting them Quilts of Valor. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the guild honored four Grand County residents who have...
skyhinews.com
Grand County soccer coach retires after nearly 30 years
This fall marked coach Dane Ruttenberg’s last soccer game of the season, with coaches, parents and players wishing him well. Ruttenberg has coached all levels of Grand County soccer, most recently the U-12 boys team. This year, he co-coached the team with Molly Henry, who said his last game coaching was an emotional experience.
skyhinews.com
Obituary: Dan G. Canup
Dan G. Canup passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Porter Hospice in Littleton CO on October 30, 2022. Dan “Poppy” Canup was born to parents Betty and L.C. Canup of Dallas, Texas on December 17, 1941. Dan met the love of his life, Judy McGee, during high...
skyhinews.com
Granby man arrested for felony drug possession
Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment. Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated...
