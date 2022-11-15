Nature keeps teasing us! We get 2 inches one day, 3 the next, then a sunny or windy day! But it is all starting to pile up. Some areas around Winter Park and Fraser already have skiable trails, just don’t break out your good skis yet! The higher areas leading to the waterboard roads are getting savvy, early-season skiers and snowshoers already with their older gear, and very little is melting anymore.

FRASER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO