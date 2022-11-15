Read full article on original website
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
wdrb.com
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
wdrb.com
Community meetings to provide information on new JCPS schools in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new Jefferson County Public Schools will open in the city's west end next year. Now, there's an opportunity to learn more about them. JCPS is hosting community meetings to share details about the new west Louisville elementary and middle schools. The elementary school meeting will...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
wdrb.com
Smiles, hugs and tears abound as 20 adoptions celebrated at the Clark County Courthouse
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several southern Indiana families faced a judge Friday morning, but not because of any crimes. In fact, some of the families had been looking forward to this court appearance for years. The Clark County Courthouse in Jeffersonville recognized National Adoption Day on Friday. According to the...
Wave 3
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
'Nearly 80% are accidental': Louisville hospital sheds light on preventable child injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pediatric hospitals across the United States are speaking up against injuries most prevalent in their communities. Whether it's a drowning, head trauma from a bicycle crash or a child improperly restrained in a car seat, the one thing each of these have in common is they are all preventable.
Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary school holds surprise party for beloved substitute teacher's 80th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big birthday celebration was held at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school on Tuesday. Students and staff at Byck Elementary held a massive surprise party for a beloved substitute teacher. Dora McDougle is celebrating a milestone 80th birthday. She's been a longtime substitute at...
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke the peace officer certification of Myles Cosgrove. Turkey donations across Louisville. Updated:...
wdrb.com
Half of staff calls out sick at Knight Middle School over new principal selection, ongoing concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About half the staff at Louisville's Knight Middle School called out sick Thursday, in part due to the naming of its new principal. "We're calling out sick because we need our voices heard," said Knight Middle School resource teacher Stephanie Mack. Staff called it a "sick...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
