Louisville, KY

WHAS11

JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY

