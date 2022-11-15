Read full article on original website
LSU TE Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Mason Taylor was the hero of the Alabama game, and that recent success has translated into a NIL Deal for the freshman tight end. Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a NIL deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team. The true freshman...
brproud.com
LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a ventilator...
brproud.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels among 21 semi-finalist for Davey O’Brien Award
LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, has...
brproud.com
Southern University remembers Leonard Brown and Denver Smith for 50th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today marks the 50th anniversary of two Southern students, who were shot to death, while at a peaceful protest. Students that were there still have questions about what happened. Southern University held a serious conversation about what took place right here on the campus...
tigerrag.com
‘Keep Going’: After a nomadic journey that included three schools and two arrests, LSU’s Alexis Morris evolves as person, player under Kim Mulkey
LSU senior Alexis Morris had the same intention at each stage of her basketball odyssey. The Beaumont, Texas native signed in 2017 with Baylor and coach Kim Mulkey out. of Legacy Christian High School where she expected to enjoy a career playing for one of the nation’s top programs, under one of the game’s greatest coaches.
brproud.com
“Why is LSU Not Safe” chanted during LSU campus rally
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several student-led organizations decided to hold a campus safety rally, due to the increasing amount of crime on LSU’s campus. “1-2-3-4 we won’t take this anymore, 5-6-7-8, why is LSU not safe?” are the words that dozens of LSU students chanted at the LSU Playgrounds.
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball ranks No. 15 in Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll. LSU was also ranked...
brproud.com
Delta adds roundtrip flight to Atlanta for SEC championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to play in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is happening in Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For those that want to go to the game, Delta Airlines has added a roundtrip flight.
Baton Rouge, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge. The McKinley High School basketball team will have a game with Madison Preparatory on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00. The West Feliciana High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
brproud.com
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana musician’s album, “Full Circle,” featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination. The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University honored the lives of two students who were murdered on campus during the peak of the civil rights movement. Leonard Brown and Denver Smith were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on Southern’s campus in 1972. Fifty years later, current students,...
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
Denham Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wbrz.com
Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl
PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
