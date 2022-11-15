ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
‘Keep Going’: After a nomadic journey that included three schools and two arrests, LSU’s Alexis Morris evolves as person, player under Kim Mulkey

LSU senior Alexis Morris had the same intention at each stage of her basketball odyssey. The Beaumont, Texas native signed in 2017 with Baylor and coach Kim Mulkey out. of Legacy Christian High School where she expected to enjoy a career playing for one of the nation’s top programs, under one of the game’s greatest coaches.
“Why is LSU Not Safe” chanted during LSU campus rally

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several student-led organizations decided to hold a campus safety rally, due to the increasing amount of crime on LSU’s campus. “1-2-3-4 we won’t take this anymore, 5-6-7-8, why is LSU not safe?” are the words that dozens of LSU students chanted at the LSU Playgrounds.
LSU Women’s Basketball ranks No. 15 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll. LSU was also ranked...
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
Denham Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl

PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
