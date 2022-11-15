ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Smokers nationwide encouraged to quit on November 17

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Kppa_0jC4zMw000

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to the CDC , tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

That’s why this week on November 17, people are encouraged to make it their final quit date.

The third Thursday of every November marks the Great American Smokeout when people are encouraged to quit smoking.

While some people decide to quit cold turkey, it’s best to make a plan.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Highlighting screening options

“If cold turkey work for you and that’s worked for you in the past, keep trying. But there are resources out there. There are free resources. We have ND Quits, a Quitline for North Dakota that you can call. They have coaches available. They have nicotine replacement therapy available such as patches, gums, and lozenges. There are also trained tobacco treatment specialists across the state,” said Chelsea Ridge, the community health coordinator for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.

According to the CDC, most people quit smoking through nicotine replacement therapy, which includes nicotine patches and gum.

The Great American Smokeout also applies to people who vape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Highlighting screening options

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — More people in the United States die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a news release, it’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. Essentia Health has a...
KX News

2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide is now online

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Giving the people what they want, the 2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide has now been released. According to a new poll done by the Alliance of American Manufacturing, a non-profit, non-partisan partnership founded by American manufacturers and the United Steelworkers, most consumers want to purchase Holiday gifts that are […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

REMINDER: Flu Season is here – get vaccinated now

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Flu Season has returned, and with multiple diseases on the horizon and lowered vaccine rates, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is once again stressing the importance of getting your flu shot. According to the CDC, during the 2019-2020 season (the last flu period before the COVID-19 pandemic hit), […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Christmas in North Dakota starts on…. December 4?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the topic of the right time to celebrate the Christmas season comes up, people will usually launch into debates on the date. Is starting in November too early? When do you put up and take down the tree? How many days in a row can you hear that one Christmas […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Utility Scams: Tips and Tricks from Montana-Dakota Utilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota — and likewise, the rest of the United States — have seen a rise in utility scammers lately. Through mail, door-to-door, email, and phone communication, they attempt to trick hard-working citizens out of their money by pretending to be utility companies and demanding immediate payment from residents to avoid […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Utility Scam Awareness Week: Put the freeze on frauds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year, people fall victim to utility scams — in which people pose as workers for your utility company and use fraudulent methods to obtain funds or personal information. To help raise the public’s knowledge of these scams — and the best ways to avoid them — the Utilities United Against […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy