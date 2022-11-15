Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Burlington City officials celebrate completion of Shelburne Street Roundabout Project
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After years of waiting, drivers finally have a safer way to navigate the dangerous intersection of Shelburne and South Willard streets. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the completion of the long-awaited Shelburne Street Roundabout Project on Thursday, capping off a $7.7 million project to redesign the existing rotary.
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
mynbc5.com
Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
mynbc5.com
Several hundred residents in Orange County report power outages
NEWBURY, Vt. — Several hundred residents in Orange County are reporting power outages on Wednesday. Currently, 600 customers are without power, mainly in Newbury. Other counties in Vermont and northern New York are not currently reporting any outages.
mynbc5.com
VTrans and municipalities prepare for first snowfall of the season
COLCHESTER, Vt. — With snow in the forecast on Wednesday, The Vermont State Transportation Agency is getting ready for winter weather. VTrans said Wednesday's snowfall is different from the typical first snowfall of the season that their plow crews are used to. They say usually the first snowfall brings light and dusty snow, but Wednesday’s weather will bring wet, heavy snow that can be harder to plow and move off the roads.
mynbc5.com
Global Foundries cutting jobs, unclear if it will affect Essex Junction plant
ESSEX, Vt. — Global Foundries, Vermont's largest private employer, has warned employees of job cuts. The multinational microchip manufacturer may be laying off some of its workers. They sent a memo out warning of cuts to its roughly 15,000 employees around the world. It is unclear if any of...
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a contentious town meeting. It all started when the Chelsea town foreman verbally quit following a letter of possible termination sent to him by the former select board. Townsfolk were angry and took out their frustrations during a town meeting last week. So four of the five select board members quit.
mynbc5.com
Police: Man at U Mall with swords purchased them at a store inside
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who South Burlington Police said brought two samurai swords and a gun to the University Mall was simply a customer purchasing them at a store, the department confirmed. Police said the man reached out to the department after seeing a news article earlier...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Marketplace Christmas Tree to be delivered on Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington has found its Christmas tree. Burlington Marketplace officials announced that they have found a suitable tree for the annual lighting ceremony on Tuesday. The tree, which will stand at the top of the Church Street Marketplace throughout the holiday season, will be delivered on Friday...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
WCAX
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man spotted carrying weapons at the University Mall in South Burlington legally purchased those items in a store there. Tuesday, police asked the public for help identifying the man seen with two swords and a handgun in the mall parking lot. Security...
