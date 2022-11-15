Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
charlestondaily.net
Mount Pleasant, SC Celebrates the Grand Opening of Cigars on 17
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (November 16, 2022) – Owners Beth and Dan Greenwald with General Manager Sam Velasquez, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, Councilwoman Laura Hyatt, Councilman Howard Chapman, P.E., and Councilman Jake Rambo, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Cigars On 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Suite A6.
Savannah Tribune
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of All-Natural Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 10,000 to 30,000 Bottles
Meet Darren Campbell, a chef entrepreneur from Charleston, South Carolina who is the founder and CEO of Palmetto Blend, a Black-owned soul food seasoning product that offers an authentic taste to food with no artificial preservatives. Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven...
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
travelnoire.com
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
The 27th Annual Charleston Christmas Show
The 27th annual Charleston Christmas Show is a musical variety show for the whole family that runs for 2 weeks with new performers and numbers every year. Brad Moranz, the Producer/Host of the Charleston Christmas Special talks about the different types of music found in the show, some of the different performances this year and the Kid’s Free Night (look for it!). This all singing, all talking, all dancing, all music show is all live, and Brad mentions the Charleston Music Hall’s connection with Disney and also the Charleston Christmas Show that goes back to 1995 … and more! Tune in for Podcast Episode 47!
crbjbizwire.com
Britney McWethy Returns to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
live5news.com
Lineup announced for 2023 High Water Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers have announced the lineup for a North Charleston music festival. The “celebration of music, food, and libations” featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope will be headlined by Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco. Other performers include Bleachers, Father...
‘Southern Hospitality’ Leva Explains How Her Restaurants Survived the Pandemic – ‘We Took It Seriously’ [Exclusive]
Leva Bonaparte from Bravo's 'Southern Hospitality' reveals how her group of clubs and restaurants made it through the pandemic and are now thriving today.
Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead of holiday season
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank can now provide hundreds of thousands of meals to food-insecure people across the Lowcountry thanks to a major donation by Hendrick Automotive Group. The group presented a $75,000 check to the food bank Monday morning. It was raised by employees of the group coupled with a […]
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
abcnews4.com
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
live5news.com
City of Charleston to host meeting to discuss senior affordable housing on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are set to meet with the city of Charleston’s Community Development Committee on Thursday to discuss building an affordable housing complex for seniors on Johns Island. Developers have been looking to bring a senior affordable housing complex to the island, but there’s a...
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 11/14
Trevor Witcher of West Ashley wants to share his dream dinner with American actor, and musician Donald Glover and two Philadelphia pro-athletes: 76ers center Joel Embiid and Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper. Together, they would enjoy a caffeinated cocktail, pizza and a creamy dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Glover, Embiid and...
live5news.com
Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing. Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Dental Outreach opens new low-income dental clinic
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tuesday afternoon, North Charleston Dental Outreach hosted its grand opening on Azalea Drive. The Dental Outreach, run by Dr. Bill Sasser, aims to provide quality dental service to those with low income "all while respecting the dignity and worth of every individual." Dr. Sasser...
thedanielislandnews.com
DI gator euthanized, deemed aggressive and unintimidated
Some Smythe Park neighbors called him Big Al. The nearly 9-foot alligator was often spotted skimming the water or sunbathing on the shores of Smythe Lake. But he was harassed and fed by humans, prompting him to lose his fear of people and become a threat to public safety. On...
