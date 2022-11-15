ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

Mount Pleasant, SC Celebrates the Grand Opening of Cigars on 17

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (November 16, 2022) – Owners Beth and Dan Greenwald with General Manager Sam Velasquez, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, Councilwoman Laura Hyatt, Councilman Howard Chapman, P.E., and Councilman Jake Rambo, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Cigars On 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Suite A6.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

The 27th Annual Charleston Christmas Show

The 27th annual Charleston Christmas Show is a musical variety show for the whole family that runs for 2 weeks with new performers and numbers every year. Brad Moranz, the Producer/Host of the Charleston Christmas Special talks about the different types of music found in the show, some of the different performances this year and the Kid’s Free Night (look for it!). This all singing, all talking, all dancing, all music show is all live, and Brad mentions the Charleston Music Hall’s connection with Disney and also the Charleston Christmas Show that goes back to 1995 … and more! Tune in for Podcast Episode 47!
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Britney McWethy Returns to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lineup announced for 2023 High Water Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers have announced the lineup for a North Charleston music festival. The “celebration of music, food, and libations” featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope will be headlined by Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco. Other performers include Bleachers, Father...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 11/14

Trevor Witcher of West Ashley wants to share his dream dinner with American actor, and musician Donald Glover and two Philadelphia pro-athletes: 76ers center Joel Embiid and Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper. Together, they would enjoy a caffeinated cocktail, pizza and a creamy dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Glover, Embiid and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing. Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Dental Outreach opens new low-income dental clinic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tuesday afternoon, North Charleston Dental Outreach hosted its grand opening on Azalea Drive. The Dental Outreach, run by Dr. Bill Sasser, aims to provide quality dental service to those with low income "all while respecting the dignity and worth of every individual." Dr. Sasser...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

DI gator euthanized, deemed aggressive and unintimidated

Some Smythe Park neighbors called him Big Al. The nearly 9-foot alligator was often spotted skimming the water or sunbathing on the shores of Smythe Lake. But he was harassed and fed by humans, prompting him to lose his fear of people and become a threat to public safety. On...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy