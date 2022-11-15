Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
WDTV
National Apprenticeship Week: A look at a local tech school
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the 8th annual National Apprenticeship Week. It’s an initiative to bring attention to the growing demand for hands on workers and trades that are crucial to our infrastructure. Fred Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon is a huge stepping for more than a...
WDTV
Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to move forward with plans that would revamp the city’s website. Council voted to sign a contract with Smartsite.biz for $16,671.60 for new website development. They also voted to sign a contract with the Next Step Media for $13,200 to...
WDTV
Road work in White Hall causing problems for businesses
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not common for there to be open tables during dinner time at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen. But Assistant Manager Michael Shaw said it’s something they’ve been seeing more and more. The restaurant sits not far from the stretch of I-79 where the...
WDTV
Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
WDTV
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencing up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
2-foot hole forces emergency closure of Fairmont bridge
Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Morgantown Arts Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Jordan Brigman from the Morgantown Arts Council joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about...
Wheeling Park’s White Palace beings major renovations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Park Commission makes a big announcement Wednesday. The commission says $3.2 million will be poured into Wheeling Park’s White Palace for major renovations. According to architect Vic Greco from the Mills Group, the firm hired to design the project, the renovations include a new cafe and cafe deck, a […]
WTRF
Wheeling City Council considers “complicated” Market Street block ordinance
Wheeling City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum released the following statement Wednesday on council’s consideration of the Market Street block ordinance for building renovation. “The 1400 block project represents an important convening of public and private partners dedicated to preserving and improving these critical buildings in our downtown. Unfortunately, in years...
WDTV
WVU plans to expand rural opioid response program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Institute for Community and Rural Health plans to use a $1 million grant to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including...
Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
WTRF
32nd Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway could be “the miracle” local families need
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway hosted by Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is on November 19 at the North Wheeling Dream Center. In the last few years, this has been a drive-thru event. This year, everyone is invited into the lower auditorium where they will...
West Virginia ski resort geared for comeback season under new ownership
Timberline Mountain in Tucker County is under new ownership, and one magazine says it's on the "Perfect" track for a comeback.
connect-bridgeport.com
Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
Temporary ice skating rink coming to Lewis County
The city of Weston is making the most of the colder weather by opening a temporary ice skating rink later this month.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses 529 Plans. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
WDTV
New service provider at NCWV Airport prepares for first flight
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a new airline at North Central West Virginia Airport for daily flight service on Dec. 1, and Director Rick Rock said he expects things to go smoothly. “Everything, including the transition from one airline to another, is going seamlessly, and we expect that...
