VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 29
VALDOSTA – VSU will host its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall Front Lawn. Dr....
SJCS honors veterans with special reception
VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School students, faculty, and staff honored veterans and active duty military at a special reception. The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently honored veterans and active duty members of the military at a special reception Thursday, November 11 2022. The special event included a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, letters to veterans, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments.
VSU announces College of the Arts Excellence Award recipient
VALDOSTA – VSU announces Taylor Marie Gray as the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts. Taylor Marie Gray of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts at Valdosta State University.
Colquitt Co. School District receives United Way grants
MOULTRIE – Two United Way Community Impact Grants were given to the Colquitt County School District for literacy efforts. The Colquitt County School District is the recipient of two Community Impact Grants from the United Way. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) received $10,000, and the Baby Packer Welcome Kits $8,000.
Turner Center awarded $90K Levitt AMP Valdosta Grant
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts has been awarded $90K for a multi-year grant to present free outdoor music concerts. The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space, and community building, has announced that The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, Georgia has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $90K in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series at Turner Center Art Park in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
67 Motors Thanksgiving feast giveaways
VALDOSTA – 67 Motors of Valdosta and Homerville are celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving feast giveaways. 67 Motors, now in Homerville and the recently opened Valdosta location, is celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving giveaways Prizes will include turkeys and a family feast. 67 Motors will also host a live broadcast remote with 99.5 Kix Country from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Valdosta at 1804 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA. A Thanksgiving family feast will be given away at both the Valdosta and Homerville locations during the live remote.
DPH paints the town red for AIDS awareness
VALDOSTA – South Health District Infectious Disease Program is “Painting the Town Red” to bring awareness to world AIDS Day 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate more than 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV today, and only 1 in 7 know it. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District Infectious Disease Program wants to bring awareness to those fighting HIV and AIDS through by “Painting the Town Red” and recognizing world AIDS Day 2022.
Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season. The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
Search launched for new Lowndes football Head Coach
LOWNDES – Dr. Shawn Haralson has launched a search for the Lowndes Vikings Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations. Dr. Shawn Haralson has launched a search for the Lowndes Vikings Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations. All interested parties may submit a confidential expression of interest directly to the superintendent using the following link https://bit.ly/LHSfootballcoach which can also be found on the home page of Lowndes County Schools, scroll down to the header “What’s Happening.”
Lowndes makes head football coaching change
LOWNDES – The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has relieved Zach Grage of his football Coach/Director duties. The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has decided to move in another direction in the leadership of the football program. Dr. Shawn Haralson has made the decision to relieve Zach Grage of his Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations duties. This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately.
