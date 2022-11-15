LOWNDES – The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has relieved Zach Grage of his football Coach/Director duties. The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has decided to move in another direction in the leadership of the football program. Dr. Shawn Haralson has made the decision to relieve Zach Grage of his Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations duties. This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO