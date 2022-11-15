Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Sporting News
Why is James Wiseman playing in the G League? Warriors, Steve Kerr see assignment to Santa Cruz as opportunity for growth
When the Warriors lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee in the offseason, the hope was that the young guys would fill their void. So far, that hasn't been the case. It's been particularly tough going for James Wiseman. The No. 2 pick in the...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
“Just a perfect pairing I think” — Kevin Durant commends Sacramento Kings for hiring Mike Brown
Mike Brown is looking to help Sacramento Kings end the longest playoff drought in professional sports. Kevin Durant believes he is the right man for the job.
NBC Sports
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation
It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
NBC Sports
Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers?
Myles Turner said the Lakers should “take a very hard look” at trading for him. The Lakers did and passed, but the other Los Angeles team might not. The Clippers have a quality starting center in Ivica Zubac. Still, they miss now-Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as a backup and are looking to upgrade at the five, reports Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. He reports they have had internal discussions about Turner.
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports
How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history
Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center. He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way. In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting...
‘Light the beam!’: Sacramento Kings play ‘perfect game’ to blast Brooklyn Nets on TNT
The #BeamTeam wins again as Sacramento Kings blast Brooklyn Nets in a nationally televised game on TNT.
NBC Sports
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
Nets could trade away key starter?
While Kyrie Irving remains banished from Verona, Brooklyn Nets may be attending to some other business. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports wrote in a recent report that the Nets are hoping to potentially trade sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million next season. Bucher notes that the Nets have a top-five payroll figure and are in line to pay a steep luxury tax penalty if they maintain the status quo.
NBC Sports
NBA coaching legend Popovich has fond memories of Run TMC
SAN FRANCISCO – The flavor of the night at Chase Center on Monday was Run TMC, which carries the sweet aroma of nostalgia. Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC during their memorable two-season stint with the Warriors – once again were teammates representing the Warriors.
NBC Sports
Dubs stunned by DiVincenzo's Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs
Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game. DiVincenzo's hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports
Beal ‘beyond proud’ of Goodwin’s emergence during his absence
Losing your star player for a handful of games due to health and safety protocols is never a good thing. The silver lining of when that scenario became reality for the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal, though, was the emergence of Jordan Goodwin. Goodwin was a role player on the...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Curry drops 50 yet Warriors still winless on road
0-8. The Warriors have a defensive rating this season of 113.6, 25th in the NBA. The Warriors’ winless road record and the fact they can’t get a stop go hand-in-hand — and not even a 50-spot from Stephen Curry can change that. That was Curry’s 11th 50-point...
NBC Sports
Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period'
James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase...
