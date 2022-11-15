ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman's G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick's stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team's win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors' blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
NBC Sports

JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation

It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers?

Myles Turner said the Lakers should "take a very hard look" at trading for him. The Lakers did and passed, but the other Los Angeles team might not. The Clippers have a quality starting center in Ivica Zubac. Still, they miss now-Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as a backup and are looking to upgrade at the five, reports Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. He reports they have had internal discussions about Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen's all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports

How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history

Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center. He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way. In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets could trade away key starter?

While Kyrie Irving remains banished from Verona, Brooklyn Nets may be attending to some other business. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports wrote in a recent report that the Nets are hoping to potentially trade sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million next season. Bucher notes that the Nets have a top-five payroll figure and are in line to pay a steep luxury tax penalty if they maintain the status quo.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

NBA coaching legend Popovich has fond memories of Run TMC

SAN FRANCISCO – The flavor of the night at Chase Center on Monday was Run TMC, which carries the sweet aroma of nostalgia. Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC during their memorable two-season stint with the Warriors – once again were teammates representing the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dubs stunned by DiVincenzo's Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs

Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game. DiVincenzo's hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports

Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period'

James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

