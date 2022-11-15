Pasquale “Pat” Lopez, 85, of Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2022, at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont. Pat was born February 13, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, and was the youngest of 3 siblings, all growing up in Buffalo. On June 16, 1956, he married Frances, his late wife of 64 years. Pat worked for Kwik King stores for many years, then opened his own convenience stores in Marion county. After selling his business, he worked for the Florida Lottery until his retirement. Pat was an avid golfer for most of his life.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO