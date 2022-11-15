Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Illinois man arrested in Marion County after being caught driving stolen U-Haul truck
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Illinois man after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a white U-Haul truck that was traveling southbound on S U.S. Highway 441 in Marion County. According to the MCSO report, a check of the U-Haul’s tag revealed that it was listed as stolen out of North Carolina.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after shattering windows, breaking appliances inside ex-boyfriend’s apartment
A 37-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking windows, sliding glass doors, toilets, and multiple appliances inside his ex-boyfriend’s apartment. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an apartment located in the 5400 block of SE...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for missing, endangered 24-year-old woman last seen in Ocklawaha
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Ocklawaha on Sunday. According to an MCSO release, on Sunday, November 13, Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente got into an argument with her boyfriend and exited his vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha.
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464
A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms
A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
ocala-news.com
Traffic stop for tint violation leads to two arrests after officers find stolen gun, marijuana
A traffic stop in Ocala ended with two arrests after officers found a stolen firearm, another loaded firearm, and marijuana inside the vehicle. On Thursday, November 10, an OPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of W Silver Springs Boulevard and SW Martin Luther King Avenue due to a tint violation, according to a social media post from OPD.
ocala-news.com
One killed, four others, including two babies, seriously injured in Marion County crash
A two-vehicle crash on County Road 329 in Marion County killed one person and seriously injured four others, including two babies, on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a 49-year-old man from Mount Dora was traveling in the westbound lane of County Road 329, east of NW 18th Road, and he was negotiating a curve to the right, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. He was the sole occupant of the sedan.
ocala-news.com
Elderly Silver Springs man accused of choking woman, hanging up 911 call
A 72-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman and grabbing her cellphone while she was speaking with a 911 operator. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery...
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on SW 43rd Court
Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on SW 43rd Court in Ocala, between the intersections of SW 44th Lane and SW 40th Street, through Friday, December 16. Engineered Spray Solutions will be doing sewer manhole rehabilitation for the City of Ocala, and this work will require equipment and personnel to be in the county right-of-way.
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
ocala-news.com
Sheila B. Sheoraj
Sheila B. Sheoraj, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943 in Blairmont, Guyana, daughter of the late Ramphal and Somaria Ramoo. Sheila and her late husband, Stephen, moved to Ocala area from Connecticut 20 years ago. She was a technician for many years prior to her retirement. Sheila enjoyed crafts and was an art teacher in her home and Rosignol Arya Samaj church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she loved growing flowers and knitting blankets. Sheila was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
ocala-news.com
Jeanette (Stukes) Hart
Jeanette Stukes was born on January 9, 1950, to late Clarence and Goldie Stukes then of Silver Springs, FL. She attended school at, Ocala, Florida. She had accepted Christ as her Savior at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Silver Springs, at an early age. A Time to Love. Jeanette...
ocala-news.com
Steven Paul Hills
Steven Paul Hills, 72, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1st at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Ferndale, MI on January 6th, 1950 to Evelyn and Justin Hills and graduated from Alcona High School in Harrisville, MI in 1968. He then served our country in the US Navy from 1969-73 and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Steve was a contractor and also worked at Salser Construction until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing games with family and following the NFL.
ocala-news.com
Vibrant Orange Sunrise Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out this vibrant orange sunrise over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ingeborg Szabo
Ingeborg Szabo, 80, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Thomaston, Conn., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Steyr, Austria, on September 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Katharina (Resch) Neuhauser. It was in Steyr where she met her husband,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches anti-litter campaign
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, Solid Waste Director Mark Johnson and Solid Waste Resources Liaison Lucy Flores kicked off an anti-litter campaign in Marion County. The campaign invites the community to “step up, pick it up, and don’t litter to help...
ocala-news.com
Pasquale “Pat” Lopez
Pasquale “Pat” Lopez, 85, of Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2022, at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont. Pat was born February 13, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, and was the youngest of 3 siblings, all growing up in Buffalo. On June 16, 1956, he married Frances, his late wife of 64 years. Pat worked for Kwik King stores for many years, then opened his own convenience stores in Marion county. After selling his business, he worked for the Florida Lottery until his retirement. Pat was an avid golfer for most of his life.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Moon Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this beautiful shot of the moon high above Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Lisa Sacco for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Farm City Week begins in Marion County
At the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Tuesday, the commissioners declared the week of November 16 to November 23 as “Farm City Week.”. The board presented Lynn Nobles, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension – Marion County, with a proclamation recognizing the...
ocala-news.com
Grace Dawn Nicole Urso
Grace Dawn Nicole Urso, age 40, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on November 7, 2022 in Ocala. She was born on April 26, 1982 in Ashland, Ohio a daughter to Grayson C. and Deborah (Cere) Urso. She was remembered as someone who never met a stranger and could make friends with anyone.
