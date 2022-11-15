Cobb Designated for Return, Getting Ready to Play

The Green Bay Packers promoted Patrick Taylor from the practice squad and designated Randall Cobb from injured reserve, meaning he could play on Thursday vs. the Titans.

Earlier Tuesday, the Packers released Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill . The promotion of Taylor, which was reported by the Packers, was the expected transaction following the release of Hill. The move with Cobb was reported by ESPN.com’s Field Yates ; the team will announce it on Wednesday. For Cobb to play on Thursday night against the Titans, he’ll have to be activated by 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Do I feel good enough to play on Thursday? This is a really tough league, and I’m obviously coming off a very significant injury,” Cobb said. “We got a seven-game season and I’m preparing myself to continue to push today and tomorrow. Obviously, it’s a little difficult because I haven’t practiced in four weeks and we have a short week and we just have walk-throughs this week, so we’ll see as we go day to day how it goes and leave that decision up to upstairs.”

Coming back this week will be a challenge given the circumstances. Typically, the team will practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before playing on Sunday. On a short week, the team really won’t practice at all.

“I’d try to go out there with my leg off if I could,” Cobb said.

He went through pregame workouts at Detroit and again on Sunday against Dallas.

“I’m making progress and we’re just taking it a day at a time,” Cobb said. “Obviously, I haven’t ran anything with a defender in front of me in a full offensive scheme. I have a lot of respect for this game and I’m not going to put a product out there that’s not up to par with how it should be played in this league, so I’m doing everything I can to prepare myself.

“Obviously, being on IR, I couldn’t even take my helmet down to practice, so it’s just different things that you have to get back used to. I’m going to do everything I can in my power to prepare myself to play when that time’s ready.”

Cobb caught seven passes for 99 yards against the Giants in London in Week 5 but suffered a high-ankle sprain when a couple Jets defenders rolled across his leg following his only catch in Week 6. Fearing the worst, he was in tears as he was carted to the locker room.

At the time of the injury, Cobb was tied for the team lead with six third-down converting receptions.

The Packers drafted Rodgers in 2021 in hopes of him becoming the slot presence that Cobb had provided during his prime seasons. Instead, just before the start of training camp, the Packers acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans. Rodgers’ career hit an immediate roadblock and he never got back in the fast lane. His release on Tuesday meant a shockingly quick end for a third-round pick .

Even with Cobb missing the last four games, Rodgers received limited opportunities on offense. Last week against Dallas, he was on the field for six plays – including just one pass.

Cobb and Rodgers have been close for years. Cobb’s receivers coach at Kentucky was Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin. So, while Cobb became a college star and future NFL draft pick, he mentored the young Rodgers.

“I talked to him a little bit last night,” Cobb said. “It was very unfortunate, but that’s the business that we’re in. I love the kid. He’s a great kid. He goes about things the right way. He prepares the right way. He put in the extra work. But this is a production-based business and, unfortunately, things happen in the business, and I wish him well and I hope whatever opportunity comes following or wherever life takes him that he continues to press and be the best version of himself.

“That was my message that I echoed to him last night is, ‘I know who you are as a man. I know who you are as a person. I know what kind of player you can be, so continue to push yourself and build your confidence. Do whatever you’ve got to do to build your confidence and get back to being the player that I know that you are. I hope you can find that.’”

With Hill opening the season on the physically unable to perform list following last year’s torn ACL, the next man up was Taylor, who played in seven games and logged one snap on offense and 69 on special teams. When Hill was activated from injured reserve a couple weeks ago, the Packers released Taylor and ultimately re-signed him to the practice squad .

