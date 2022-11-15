There is all this talk about eradicating homelessness, we have tried this by building more shelters and other initiatives, yet, the homeless population grows. Therefore, I propose we shift the focus to eradicating the homeless! Offer these street dwellers one way bus tickets to LA, San Francisco and Seattle! Enforce vagrancy laws for those that refuse, after a few 30 day stints in the infamous hell hole that is Maricopa County jail they will jump at the chance for a ticket out of our fair city!
Finally some REAL JUSTICE! No one wants to be a Drug Addict or homeless.
The Homeless are strange. They stop wiping themselves and showering. They walk by and they are unforgettable. Wishing you never walked past. Very very disturbing.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
