Phoenix, AZ

Downtown Benny Brown
4d ago

There is all this talk about eradicating homelessness, we have tried this by building more shelters and other initiatives, yet, the homeless population grows. Therefore, I propose we shift the focus to eradicating the homeless! Offer these street dwellers one way bus tickets to LA, San Francisco and Seattle! Enforce vagrancy laws for those that refuse, after a few 30 day stints in the infamous hell hole that is Maricopa County jail they will jump at the chance for a ticket out of our fair city!

Veronica Zawodniak
4d ago

Finally some REAL JUSTICE! No one wants to be a Drug Addict or homeless.

Brenda Begay
4d ago

The Homeless are strange. They stop wiping themselves and showering. They walk by and they are unforgettable. Wishing you never walked past. Very very disturbing.

AZFamily

One person detained after shooting in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl in Phoenix Homeless Camp

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell revealed that Cristian Machado, 21, has been sentenced for supplying the population of the major homeless camp in downtown Phoenix with fentanyl and other drugs. “Selling illegal drugs to anyone in our community is a threat to public safety. To target those who are experiencing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Peoria PD searching for baby taken by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are looking for a woman who allegedly kidnapped her 18-month-old child Friday morning. Brittany Roberts, 30, is the child's non-custodial parent and currently does not have parental rights since the baby is a ward of the state, police said. Roberts had a supervised visit...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa PD reports one of the 'largest' drug busts in agency's history

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making one of the "largest drug busts" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Who Botched the DUI Case Against This Phoenix Cop? No One Seems to Know

On a summer evening in 2021, off-duty Phoenix police officer Jason Halleman was slumped over the steering wheel of his running car. In his hand was an open bottle of alcohol. A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy found Halleman in the driver's seat and roused him. The deputy was responding to a call about the car, which was stopped on a residential street. Halleman's eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to an investigative case file. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. During the booking process, Halleman fought with deputies, who forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police seize fentanyl, meth, heroin, and cocaine in 'largest drug bust' in department's history

MESA, Ariz. - Four suspects were arrested in connection to two large drug busts in Mesa, and police say one of them was the largest in the department's history. Both incidents happened on Nov. 9. In the first, 42-year-old Raymond Cabrera was arrested after police seized 28,500 fentanyl pills, 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, over $3,100 in cash, and a .9mm handgun.
MESA, AZ
KRMG

Multiple people including 3 children found dead inside house in Arizona

PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were reportedly found dead inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. According to KNXV, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that two adults and three children were found dead inside the house with “obvious signs of trauma.” The house is located near 7th and Northern avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
