Michigan State

Winter is coming, here’s how to stay safe on the Michigan roads

By Iz Martin, Taylor Morris
WLNS
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With mid-Michigan having its first snowfall of the season Tuesday, it’s always a good idea to go over a few safety reminders.

The most important thing Michigan State Police want you to know is to slow down.

Additionally, try and leave early when you’re heading to school, work or anywhere.

Another good reminder is to avoid using cruise control during the winter months if roads are wet and icy, and be sure to put extra distance between you and the next vehicle in front of you.

“Well as we do every year, there’s that first snowfall of the year, and it seems like everybody forgets how to drive,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez with MSP. “So, what we want everyone to do is be mindful of the snow on the road. They’re going to be wet, they’re going to be icy in spots. Don’t follow too closely on other vehicles in case you have to stop real quick.”

If you are in a crash, MSP said to move as far away from the road as possible and stay in your car if able.

With the winter months on the way, it’s also a good idea to keep some blankets, extra food, a phone charger, and a flashlight and flares — in case you get stranded.

How can you prepare your car for snowy and icy roads?

Experts said the best thing you can do now is switch to snow tires.

When temperatures drop, snow tends to stick to regular tires which can cause drivers to lose control.

Snow tires repel the ice and slush.

Experts also recommend taking your car to a local mechanic to get the battery, brakes and cooling system checked out.

“I mean, I was skeptical for years about snow tires, and then I finally got a set and I was like, oh wow, there’s actually a difference,” said Michael Holliday, a service manager with Affordable Tire.

WLNS

WLNS

