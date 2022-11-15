ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

New Study Finds Mindfulness As Helpful As Medication In Reducing Anxiety

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT887_0jC4yARv00
Source: The Good Brigade / Getty

According to a recently published study, meditation and practicing mindfulness can be as effective in treating anxiety as taking medication.

JAMA Psychiatry found in research published on Nov. 9 that an 8-week, mindfulness-based stress reduction [MBSR] course lessened anxiety symptoms the same amount as taking 10 to 20 mg of escitalopram, the generic form of Lexapro.

Researchers randomly split participants into two groups — those who treated their anxiety with the meditation course and those who used escitalopram.

Over 200 adults diagnosed with anxiety disorder completed the study, and both groups saw a reduction in symptoms by around 20 percent.

Details on the meditation course highlighted that participants in that group were asked to attend their MBSR course once a week, in person, CNN reports.

“Each class was around two-and-a-half hours long and held at a local clinic,” and [participants] “were also asked to meditate on their own for around 40 minutes per day,” the outlet added.

Since the study was conducted before the pandemic, related stressors brought on by COVID-19 weren’t a factor.

What The Study Means For The Future Of Mental Health Treatment

“Lexapro is a great drug; I prescribe it a lot. But it’s not for everyone,” said Elizabeth Hoge, the new study’s lead author and the director of the Anxiety Disorders Research Program at Georgetown University Medical Center.

“If someone’s already taking a medication, they can try meditation at the same time,” Hoge noted. “If they wanna come off the medication, they should talk to their doctor.”

While the news sheds light on how mindfulness can aid future mental health treatment, the new study has its shortcomings.

The majority of the study’s participants were single, white, well-educated women with full-time jobs, according to NPR.

As psychologist and Therapy for Black Girls podcast host Joy Harden Bradford noted, the specific population’s results might not produce the same success for other groups.

“Not everyone can clock out at 5 o’clock to get to the 6 o’clock [meditation] meeting,” Harden Bradford explained.

While she highlighted “Giving people something is better than having nothing,” Harden Bradford emphasized that medication and meditation are still different methods of coping with anxiety with different pros, cons and learning curves.

“The thing I would hate to have happen is for people to pit medication against the mindfulness-based resources,” Harden Bradford told NPR.

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Psych Centra

Top 25 Psychiatric Medications for 2020

Psychiatric medications are a crucial part of treatment for many mental health conditions, helping to ease symptoms and boost mental well-being. But there are some more commonly prescribed. Mental health conditions are complex. Just one medication will help in some cases. Other times, you might try a few different medications...
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
ajmc.com

Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety

A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
Medical News Today

Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms

Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs

There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
verywellmind.com

What Is Delusional Disorder?

People with delusional disorder may experience bizarre or non-bizarre delusions:. Bizarre delusions: These are delusions that are physically impossible in our reality. For instance, the person may believe that an organ has been removed from their body without there being any evidence of the procedure. Non-bizarre delusions: These are delusions...
scitechdaily.com

Effectively Reducing Stress and Treating Anxiety Disorders Without Antidepressant Drugs

Mindfulness-based stress reduction is as effective as an antidepressant drug for treating anxiety disorders. A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as the use of the gold-standard drug – the common antidepressant drug escitalopram – for patients with anxiety disorders. This is according to the results of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial led by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center.
verywellmind.com

How Treatment-Resistant Depression is Treated

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is defined as depression that does not adequately respond after trying at least two medications. TRD is not an official DSM diagnosis, but it is used to identify those who may be candidates for different types of treatments. The major areas of treatment for TRD are medications...
MedicalXpress

Potential new lead compounds for the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders

Currently, various classes of drugs are available for the treatment of mental illnesses, such as depression and anxiety disorders. However, although these drugs confer benefits, they are also associated with adverse side-effects. Medical researchers continuously strive to improve the pharmacological properties of therapeutic agents to optimize the benefit-to-side-effect ratio. The...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Allow A Breakup To Go Smoothly

Imagine for a moment that you have to break up with a really nice and caring person. Although it won’t be easy you know that it simply isn’t the right match and that it would be dishonest to continue with the relationship. You end things, feel a lingering tinge of sadness, but are able to move on with your life.
Mark Randall Havens

What Judges Can Do When They See Narcissistic Parental Alienation

If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Schedule Regularity in Bipolar Disorder

Consistency can be helpful for mood stability in bipolar disorder. People with bipolar disorder are more vulnerable to alterations in their circadian rhythms. Keep regular times for those activities that create the framework for your day, such as meal times, sleeping times, and waking times. Keeping a regular schedule, or...
ScienceBlog.com

Everyday products can trigger uterine fibroids

For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they’ve also been...
Healthline

What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Depression

Ketamine remains a fairly new player on the field of depression treatment. Here’s a quick snapshot of its history:. Healthcare professionals first began using ketamine as an anesthetic in the. . Before long, they noticed it didn’t just cause a sedative effect. Some people also reported improvements in their...
MINNESOTA STATE
hcplive.com

Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD

The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
cohaitungchi.com

Hashimoto's Disease: How Stress Affects Your Thyroid

Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder, which means it occurs when immune cells attack healthy tissue instead of protecting it. In Hashimoto's thyroiditis, immune cells mistakenly attack the healthy thyroid tissue, causing inflammation of the thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of your neck that...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy