ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. state Senate picks first women as president pro tempore, Democratic whip

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXy4f_0jC4y8li00
The Pennsylvania State Capitol. Photo credit aimintang/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It was a historic moment on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate, as Sen. Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, became the first woman elected to lead a Pennsylvania legislative body.

Ward was elected unanimously as Senate president pro tempore, overseeing operations of the state Senate.

“To all the members of this distinguished body, Democrat and Republicans, I look forward to working with you to chart a path forward,” said Ward.

Ward became the first female majority leader two years ago. She succeeds Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, as president pro tempore. Corman did not seek re-election in a failed bid for governor.

Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, is named Democratic whip. She becomes not only the first woman to hold the title, but also the first person with a disability to serve as whip.

Republicans hold a 28-22 majority in the state Senate. The state House remains too close to call. Democrats hold 101 seats, Republicans have 100, with a pair of races in Southeastern Pennsylvania still up in the air – one in Montgomery County, one in Bucks County.

Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, is in line to become the first female and the first Black speaker of the Pennsylvania House if the Democrats gain the majority.

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

The Biggest, Dumbest Race for the Senate

It started with something serious. “My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me,” said John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, in late August. It had been roughly three months since he had, in quick succession, suffered a stroke that nearly killed him and clinched his party’s nomination to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Mehmet Oz, a TV doctor and Fetterman’s Republican opponent, invited him to a series of five debates while he recovered. Fetterman declined them all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Argus Leader

Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems

State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
MARYLAND STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
270towin.com

Uncalled Races - November 14 Update

34 of the 36 gubernatorial races have been called. There have been three flips thus far. Democrats won in both Maryland and Massachusetts as popular GOP governors retired in otherwise deep blue states. In a much closer race, Republican Joe Lombardo ousted Democrat Steve Sisolak in Nevada. Arizona: A hotly-contested...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed

Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
GEORGIA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy