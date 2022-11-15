Pa. state Senate picks first women as president pro tempore, Democratic whip

The Pennsylvania State Capitol. Photo credit aimintang/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It was a historic moment on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate, as Sen. Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, became the first woman elected to lead a Pennsylvania legislative body.

Ward was elected unanimously as Senate president pro tempore, overseeing operations of the state Senate.

“To all the members of this distinguished body, Democrat and Republicans, I look forward to working with you to chart a path forward,” said Ward.

Ward became the first female majority leader two years ago. She succeeds Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, as president pro tempore. Corman did not seek re-election in a failed bid for governor.

Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, is named Democratic whip. She becomes not only the first woman to hold the title, but also the first person with a disability to serve as whip.

Republicans hold a 28-22 majority in the state Senate. The state House remains too close to call. Democrats hold 101 seats, Republicans have 100, with a pair of races in Southeastern Pennsylvania still up in the air – one in Montgomery County, one in Bucks County.

Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, is in line to become the first female and the first Black speaker of the Pennsylvania House if the Democrats gain the majority.