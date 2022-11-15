Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
City of Albany accepting Celebration of Lights participant applications
The City of Albany is delighted to announce the 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights! This festive event will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Downtown Albany. There is no better way to jump-start the holiday season than enjoying the City of Albany's Celebration of Lights event. This year’s...
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
GrandVille plans 'Hometown Throwdown' for Albany fans
ATHENS — In what the members of the once-Albany-now-Athens-based band GrandVille say they hope will become a holiday tradition, GrandVille are bringing their Hometown Throwdown 2022 back to the city where the band learned its chops for a Thanksgiving Eve show in the Austin’s Firegrill parking lot. Kicking...
WALB 10
Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
WALB 10
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
wfxl.com
pOpshelf now open in Albany
POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
WALB 10
Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
Post-Searchlight
Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital
Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
Tickets on sale Friday for Blippi's return to Albany
ALBANY — Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment jointly announced Tuesday that a new live show, “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Albany on April 11.
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center addressing nursing shortage through apprenticeship program
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week, which celebrates workers across America. And Colquitt Regional Medical Center is doing its part to participate. The hospital program serves as a sort of recruiting tactic for the hospital where students can get real-life experience and get paid. Colquitt Regional Medical...
Albany, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfxl.com
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
wfxl.com
Man, toddler injured in Swift Street shooting
Two people are recovering after a shooting Friday night in Albany. Albany police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police found 23-year-old Jaylen Dowell laying on the sidewalk bleeding with several individuals around him. While attempting to speak with Dowell, police were notified that a 1-year-old was also shot.
Albany Herald
Times adjusted on Dawson Road paving project
ALBANY — Due to cold nightly temperatures, crews working on the Dawson Road repaving project will continue their work with updated hours later this week. The new hours of construction are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Construction is on the southbound inside lane from Magnolia to North Slappey Boulevard and the middle turn lane from North Slappey to the Westgate intersection. Traffic will use the outside lanes during this repaving phase.
WALB 10
APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument. Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.
Comments / 0