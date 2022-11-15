ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin

By Rayos Syndication User
 1 day ago

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Club in the Waukesha County community of Pewaukee had injuries that were not life threatening, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter.

Fifty-six dogs were being transported from New Orleans, Louisiana to shelters in Wisconsin. Humane society employees were waiting for their arrival on the Waukesha airport and went to the golf course to retrieve the animals. Authorities say the dogs were not seriously injured.

Haerter said the plane struck a grove of trees after it crash landed and lost its wings. He said about 300 gallons of fuel was spilled. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing into why the plane ended up on the golf course.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said the dogs will be available for adoption when they are medically cleared in the coming days.

Madison, WI
