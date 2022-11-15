Read full article on original website
Lynchburg, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg businesses supporting “Iron & Ale” after fatal shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) –Businesses around Lynchburg are teaming up to support the owners of Iron & Ale following last week’s deadly shooting where 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the restaurant owned by his parents on Friday night. Starting November 16; The Water Dog, Market at...
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
WSET
Bedrock Church invests $1.9M into Express YMCA on Old Forest Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered into a new partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations and provide new perks for the community. Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old...
wfxrtv.com
“Paranormal Cirque” to scare up entertainment in Roanoke Valley
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A unique horror-themed circus is making its way to the Roanoke area this week to scare up entertainment. “Paranormal Cirque” is bringing frights and death-defying acts under the big top at the Salem Civic Center starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, through November 27. WFXR’s...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
WSET
Lockdown, lockouts lifted at Lynchburg City Schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to Lynchburg City Schools, two schools were placed on a lockout and one was on lockdown at the advisement of police on Wednesday afternoon. Lynchburg City Schools said under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department the following schools were placed on a lockout:
WSET
Iron & Ale plans memorial for shooting victim, announces return to business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the deadly shooting of a member of the Iron & Ale family, the restaurant took to social media on Wednesday to share its thoughts and make some announcements for the community. This comes after last Friday's tragic shooting of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson inside the...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WSET
Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
The Alleghany Foundation announces receipt of $3 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
The Alleghany Foundation is pleased to announce receipt of a generous gift of $3 million from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “Board members are humbled, grateful and excited by receiving this news,” stated Dr. Susan W. Rollinson, President, The Alleghany Foundation Board of Directors. “There are so many groups around the country performing great work that being recognized in our small, rural community is an affirmation of the ongoing activities supported by The Alleghany Foundation and the efforts of our local organizations and community leaders,” she added. “In speaking about the foundation’s work over the years,” said Mary Fant Donnan,...
cardinalnews.org
Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
WDBJ7.com
Over 50 employers with 300+ job openings attend Averett University’s career fair
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University hosted its largest career fair yet for its students Tuesday morning. Over 50 employers from the Dan River region and even other states were there to fill more than 300 open job and internship positions. “In this economy, we definitely have a labor shortage,”...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSET
Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
