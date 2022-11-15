Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies

MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday.

The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this magnitude since she began her role as coroner 16 years ago.

Her preliminary findings show the cause of death as stabbing.

Mabbutt says a toxicology report will be done. As of now, there is no indication substance use is involved in the deaths. Mabbutt also says trauma from the stabbing is what caused the students to die.

The Moscow Police Department says they believe the attack that killed four University of Idaho students was not a random attack.

All four students killed have close ties to the Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene area.

