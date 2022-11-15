Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
millersville.edu
Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying
A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
lebtown.com
Jonestown campground purchased by private equity firm Cedarline Outdoor
The KOA campground in northern Lebanon County has been sold to a private equity firm. The campground property at 11 Lickdale Road was recorded as being sold last month by Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz to Cedarline Pa SubCo LLC for a little over $3.5 million. Cedarline Pa SubCo...
abc27.com
‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
theburgnews.com
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments
On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
lawnandlandscape.com
Supply chain struggles this winter
It’s all hands on deck getting ready for snow season at Trump Lawn and Land Company in York, Pa. The company’s President, Mike Trump, says they’ll be ready in time for the first major snowfall. “We’re doing the last of our snow prep stuff right now,” he...
Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold at convenience store in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket that won a $1 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Harrisburg, the Lottery announced Wednesday. The winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off was sold at the Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood St., the Lottery said. The store receives a...
Central Pa. pharmacies see shortage of certain drugs due to high demand
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Local pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain drugs due to increased demand. “Our primary supplier has not been able to get us some diabetes medicine like Ozempic, Amoxicillin Suspension has been a very big issue for us to get in, and with that not being available some of the other antibiotics have also been in short supply," said Melissa Koehler, the owner of Hillcrest Pharmacy and Compounding in Lancaster.
sanatogapost.com
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
local21news.com
Local options for Thanksgiving dinner helping Central PA farmers
Shopping local during the holidays isn’t just for your gifts and supporting small businesses, it also goes for the food on your table this Thanksgiving. “You’re getting the freshest food possible, the healthiest most nutrient dense food,” said Lindsay Hutchinson, owner of People’s Provisions in Perry County.
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
alternativeswatch.com
Hershey Trust names new CIO
Hershey Trust Company (HTC) in Hershey, Pa., named Leslie Lenzo as its chief executive officer and chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. She will succeed Janice Bratton, who is retiring at the end of this year after 33 years at HTC. Bratton has served as CIO since 2018 and as CEO and CIO March 2021.
Comments / 0