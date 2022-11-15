ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

millersville.edu

Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying

A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
LANCASTER, PA
theburgnews.com

Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments

On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
HARRISBURG, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
lawnandlandscape.com

Supply chain struggles this winter

It’s all hands on deck getting ready for snow season at Trump Lawn and Land Company in York, Pa. The company’s President, Mike Trump, says they’ll be ready in time for the first major snowfall. “We’re doing the last of our snow prep stuff right now,” he...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. pharmacies see shortage of certain drugs due to high demand

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Local pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain drugs due to increased demand. “Our primary supplier has not been able to get us some diabetes medicine like Ozempic, Amoxicillin Suspension has been a very big issue for us to get in, and with that not being available some of the other antibiotics have also been in short supply," said Melissa Koehler, the owner of Hillcrest Pharmacy and Compounding in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade

READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Local options for Thanksgiving dinner helping Central PA farmers

Shopping local during the holidays isn’t just for your gifts and supporting small businesses, it also goes for the food on your table this Thanksgiving. “You’re getting the freshest food possible, the healthiest most nutrient dense food,” said Lindsay Hutchinson, owner of People’s Provisions in Perry County.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
alternativeswatch.com

Hershey Trust names new CIO

Hershey Trust Company (HTC) in Hershey, Pa., named Leslie Lenzo as its chief executive officer and chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. She will succeed Janice Bratton, who is retiring at the end of this year after 33 years at HTC. Bratton has served as CIO since 2018 and as CEO and CIO March 2021.
HERSHEY, PA

