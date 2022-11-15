Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While the turkey may not make or break your Thanksgiving get-together, a succulent, crispy-skinned showpiece can certainly gain you a lot of admiration from guests. This is especially useful if you’re looking to establish yourself as the undisputed host of Thanksgiving. But what is the most reliable way to cook a turkey? Well, one key piece of gear you’ll definitely want at your disposal this Thanksgiving is a turkey roasting pan. We won’t say that it’s easy to cook a turkey. Even with...

2 DAYS AGO