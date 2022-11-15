CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle. The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO