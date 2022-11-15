ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek suspects in Brighton Park robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two Hispanic men in connection to four recent robberies in Brighton Park on Chicago's South Side. Two armed men have been robbing victims at gunpoint in the past month. The incidents happened at the following locations and times:. In the 4400 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation

Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 victims robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed just minutes apart by a group of gunmen early Thursday in Jefferson Park on Chicago's Northwest Side – one of the victims was beaten and carjacked. Police say around 1:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of West Ainslie...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side. In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek suspect who followed, carjacked man in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle.  The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Thieves stealing checks from US postal boxes

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday to notify residents of the 1st, 8th, 12th and 16th districts of a series of thefts and forgeries involving checks being stolen out of mailboxes. Police said victims are depositing checks — for delivery — into US postal boxes located on the street, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man hurt in Logan Square drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in Logan Square on Wednesday morning. Police say the man was walking in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue around 12:41 a.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots. The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy