Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek suspects in Brighton Park robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two Hispanic men in connection to four recent robberies in Brighton Park on Chicago's South Side. Two armed men have been robbing victims at gunpoint in the past month. The incidents happened at the following locations and times:. In the 4400 block of...
NBC Chicago
Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation
Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
fox32chicago.com
South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies
CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's
Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.
Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a Near North Side building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.
CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
fox32chicago.com
2 victims robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed just minutes apart by a group of gunmen early Thursday in Jefferson Park on Chicago's Northwest Side – one of the victims was beaten and carjacked. Police say around 1:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of West Ainslie...
Brainerd shooting: Teen boy found shot to death in South Side alley, Chicago police say
Several other teens have been found shot this week, including two 15 year olds and an 18 year old in West Pullman and North Lawndale. They were all critically injured in two separate incidents.
fox32chicago.com
Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side. In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21...
Man, woman killed in high-speed crash on Chicago’s South Side: police
CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the city’s South Side overnight. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 8100 block of South Stony Island. Police said a male driver of a white Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Stony Island at a high rate of speed, when […]
Police seek suspect who followed, carjacked man in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle. The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
NBC Chicago
‘There's Only So Much We Can Do:' Thieves Target Chicago Family 3 Times in Catalytic Converter Thefts
One Chicago family is sharing their story to protect others from a rash of catalytic converter thefts in their neighborhood, saying they've been targeted multiple times in recent months. Sandra Martinez says she is beyond angry after seeing surveillance video of thieves targeting her car parked right in front of...
South Shore fatal shooting: Man killed, suspect arrested
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:47 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1900 block of E. 71st Street when he was struck by gunfire to the torso. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago...
CPD: Thieves stealing checks from US postal boxes
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday to notify residents of the 1st, 8th, 12th and 16th districts of a series of thefts and forgeries involving checks being stolen out of mailboxes. Police said victims are depositing checks — for delivery — into US postal boxes located on the street, […]
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
fox32chicago.com
Man hurt in Logan Square drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in Logan Square on Wednesday morning. Police say the man was walking in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue around 12:41 a.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots. The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire to...
CPD: 3 minors charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated robbery
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department charged three boys, ages 13-15, with attempted vehicular hijacking — or carjacking for short — and aggravated robbery late Wednesday morning. All three were arrested around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road after trying to take someone’s...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
Comments / 7