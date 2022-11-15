Read full article on original website
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
CNET
I Used a Satellite to Contact 911 With My iPhone 14. Here's How
Some of the iPhone 14's biggest new features are invisible tools and services that you'll hopefully never have to use. Emergency SOS via Satellite, which Apple announced in September but just launched on Tuesday, is one such feature -- and I had the chance to try it out. Beyond the...
CNET
Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses
Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 about to get gaming phone credentials?
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could make the Samsung Galaxy S23 a bona fide gaming phone
Digital Trends
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is here, defining the next generation of premium smartphones
Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at its Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii. This is the next iteration of its system-on-a-chip (SoC) that will be used in many of next year’s best smartphones. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will set a new standard for connected computing...
Phone Arena
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses
Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display
Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the next generation of flagship Android phones
Qualcomm’s next-generation mobile chipset is finally here. Qualcomm develops the chipsets that ultimately power some of the most powerful Android phones, and last year, it flipped the script with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now, it’s taking things to the next level with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.
