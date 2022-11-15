Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army has kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign!. The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry and other programs at the Salvation Army. Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army,...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party set for Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is getting closer to having its own skate park as the city council voted to have a skate day celebration open to the public. The skating community is invited to come out to Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation kick-off party Wednesday at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event will have music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Skate Park celebration kick-off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold weather didn’t stop skaters from coming out to the Meridian Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party Wednesday night. The skating community came out to the event at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event had music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating. 23-year-old Jaywaun Johnson said he is excited about the progress the project is making.
WTOK-TV
Reality Fair gives local middle schoolers a taste of what life is like after school
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over 500 middle school students from the Lauderdale county school district got to see what life was like after they graduated high school, and for many students, that was a rude awakening. This year’s reality fair showed how expensive life really is. “And basically what it...
WTOK-TV
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope begins this Sunday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One historic site in the Queen City is gearing up for the holiday season in a very special way. Trees of Chrismas opens this Sunday at Merrehope. Bj Hatten, the Program Coordinator of the event, said the gala is Sunday but activities at Merrehope continue until December 31 so don’t miss out on over 50 trees and displays this year.
WTOK-TV
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Neshoba Democrat
Hospital to purchase Holland store site
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion during its Nov. 7 meeting to authorize Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home to purchase the property at the corner of Holland Avenue and Dallas Street. The cost will be $200,000. This is the site of the old Medical Supply Store. County...
WTOK-TV
Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revive Wellness Spa in Meridian opened its doors back in June but since then, the business has been booming with a one-of-a-kind wellness spa in the city. News 11 showed you the inside of the building when it was being developed. Now, we’re giving you an...
WTOK-TV
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An escaped inmate from Oklahoma was arrested in the city of Meridian Tuesday night by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was taken into custody at a Meridian waffle house. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said authorities were alerted after a car was found...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Sheriff Billy Sollie
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After nearly 50 years in law enforcement Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I still truly love being part of the team that goes out and catches bad guys and girls,” Sollie explained. He’s been the Lauderdale County sheriff for...
WTOK-TV
Wilbert Jones is the new Civil Service Commissioner for Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has a new face for the Civil Service Commissioner as they confirmed the mayor’s appointment Tuesday night. The CEO of Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Wilbert Jones, is the new Civil Service Commission. The job requires adopting rules for examinations, appointments, promotions, and suspensions. Mayor Jimmie Smith shared why he thinks Jones is the best fit for this position.
WTOK-TV
Coroner Clayton Cobler announces he will not seek re-election
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler has announced he will not run for re-election. Clayton Cobler has given a life of service to the people of Lauderdale County. “I started at Harris Ambulance Service and then went to work at Metro and have been at Metro...
WTOK-TV
City working with collapsed building owner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway. 23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.
This company plans to expand operations in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs. “We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in […]
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The board of supervisors is happy the citizens came out and voted, but they are afraid about what’s next. New medical marijuana businesses are now able to build anywhere in the county limits because there are no zoning laws. Opening a dispensary or cultivation plant...
WTOK-TV
Mr. James William Jones, III
Services Celebrating the life of Mr. James William Jones, III will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Meridian with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating and service music provided by Reverend David Bishop, Mr. Barry Germany, and Mrs. Miriam Chesney. A memorial will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Kenneth W. Kahle
Funeral Services for Mr. Ken Kahle will begin at 2:30 PM, Thursday November 17th, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Kahle, 76, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, November 13th,...
WTOK-TV
MSDH lifts Clarkco State Park boil-water notice
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has lifted the “Boil-Water Alert” for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park in Clarke County. The water system has been notified that the Boil Water Alert is released based on the Mississippi...
