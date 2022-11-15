An annual study of the most popular dog names around the globe has been released. The name Mike came top of the UK’s trending names for pet pooches, with Preston and Smokey coming in second and third place respectively. In fourth and fifth place were the names Mabli and Katy, while Portia, Tsuki, Bree, Betsi and Ferris made up the remainder of the top ten. A majority of respondents (46 per cent) opted for a “human” name for their furry friend, with the name Gary trending upwards by a massive 531 per cent, despite it falling out of favour...

1 DAY AGO