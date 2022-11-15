ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?

Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
futurumresearch.com

The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022

The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
Digital Trends

AR glasses will have a dedicated Qualcomm chip in 2023

Qualcomm just announced a new chipset, the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, reaching a major milestone in AR glasses development. What sets the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 apart from earlier chips that have been used for augmented reality devices, is that this processor is specifically designed for thin and lightweight AR glasses.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display

Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
The Associated Press

Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset.
pocketnow.com

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Digital Trends

Forget the 4090, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 could be the GPU for the rest of us

If the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 didn’t catch your eye, a new leak suggests that the RTX 4060 might prove to be an interesting option. It certainly seems like it will be better suited to cater to a wider audience. According to a post made by a...

