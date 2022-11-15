Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop graphics card is up to 30% faster than its predecessor on Puget Bench
An earlier leak highlighted key specs of some Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs, including the AD103-powered GeForce RTX 4090. The list stopped at the GeForce RTX 4060 and was missing the laptop GeForce RTX 4080 variant. Now, another piece of the Ada Lovelace laptop graphics card puzzle has been revealed by a Puget Bench listing of the GeForce RTX 4050 mobile.
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022
The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
Digital Trends
AR glasses will have a dedicated Qualcomm chip in 2023
Qualcomm just announced a new chipset, the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, reaching a major milestone in AR glasses development. What sets the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 apart from earlier chips that have been used for augmented reality devices, is that this processor is specifically designed for thin and lightweight AR glasses.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
OnePlus 11 teased as one of the first to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
OnePlus 11 has been teased to launch featuring the recently revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Chinese OEM's next flagship will take advantage of the chipset's new AI engine and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display
Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is here, defining the next generation of premium smartphones
Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at its Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii. This is the next iteration of its system-on-a-chip (SoC) that will be used in many of next year’s best smartphones. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will set a new standard for connected computing...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Digital Trends
Forget the 4090, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 could be the GPU for the rest of us
If the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 didn’t catch your eye, a new leak suggests that the RTX 4060 might prove to be an interesting option. It certainly seems like it will be better suited to cater to a wider audience. According to a post made by a...
Comments / 0