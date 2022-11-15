ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueRidgeLife

VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation

“At the request of the University of Virginia (UVA) and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police (VSP) will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with University, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. Due to the investigation’s expansion across multiple jurisdictions, VSP is able to bring additional resources and personnel to this active and complex investigation.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA BOV meets concerning deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second day in a row, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors held a meeting, but what exactly was addressed is not clear. The purpose of these meetings has been to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

University of Virginia community grieves victims of fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s community is left grieving and asking “why?” after three students are dead and two others are hurt. “When I see our students, I see my own kids; and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” said James Ryan, University of Virginia President.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UPDATED: Three killed in shooting at UVA

UPDATE 4:35 a.m.: The University of Virginia Police Department reports three people have been killed in a late Sunday night shooting on Grounds. Two other people were injured. At this time, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect while the search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, continues. UPDATE:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UVA community reacts after shooting

The UVA and Charlottesville community is recovering from the shock after three students were killed in a shooting. The UVA and Charlottesville community is recovering from the shock after three students were killed in a shooting. Outdoors Bound: News and notes from the field. Here is a round-up of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy