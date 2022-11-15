Read full article on original website
VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation
“At the request of the University of Virginia (UVA) and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police (VSP) will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with University, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. Due to the investigation’s expansion across multiple jurisdictions, VSP is able to bring additional resources and personnel to this active and complex investigation.
cbs19news
UVA BOV meets concerning deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second day in a row, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors held a meeting, but what exactly was addressed is not clear. The purpose of these meetings has been to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel.
Virginia State Police take over investigation into UVA shooting
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones faces new charges before arraignment, 1 victim out of hospital
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is to be arraigned for three counts of murder Wednesday, as well as charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two survivors.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
WSLS
Parents, students, officials pay their respects to victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While laying flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium on the University of Virginia grounds, Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged no words nor action will bring comfort to the families experiencing this “horrific” loss. “It’s beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine,”...
WSLS
UVA students come together, show support after deadly shooting on university grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA students are coming together to remember the lives lost in the deadly shooting. Students were lining up to leave messages at the memorial on what they call Beta Bridge. “We are all part of the UVA Wahoo family,” one student said. “It’s very hard to...
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
WSLS
Thousands of UVA students participate in vigil after horrific shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Sunday night, the University of Virginia Police Department told its community the grounds were under attack, and if faced with danger to fight. On Monday night, the UVA grounds serve as a foundation on which this community attacks in a different way – against the grief of losing their own.
‘I thought he was going to shoot me too’: Student on bus tells her story of the UVA shooting
A University of Virginia student who witnessed the deadly shooting of three students and the serious injury of two more spoke with ABC News about her harrowing experience.
Witness claims UVA suspect shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
WSLS
University of Virginia community grieves victims of fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s community is left grieving and asking “why?” after three students are dead and two others are hurt. “When I see our students, I see my own kids; and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” said James Ryan, University of Virginia President.
NBC12
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
3 Dead, 2 Injured In UVA Shooting; Manhunt Launched For Suspected Shooter
Three people have died and at least two others were injured in relation to a shooting at the University of Virginia.
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
cbs19news
UPDATED: Three killed in shooting at UVA
UPDATE 4:35 a.m.: The University of Virginia Police Department reports three people have been killed in a late Sunday night shooting on Grounds. Two other people were injured. At this time, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect while the search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, continues. UPDATE:...
UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched'
Makeshift memorials with flowers, candles and cards are sprinkled across UVA, remembering D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, all players on the UVA Football team.
wfxrtv.com
UVA community reacts after shooting
The UVA and Charlottesville community is recovering from the shock after three students were killed in a shooting. The UVA and Charlottesville community is recovering from the shock after three students were killed in a shooting. Outdoors Bound: News and notes from the field. Here is a round-up of the...
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect in the shooting death of three University of Virginia football players over the weekend was held without bail after he made his first court appearance Wednesday.
