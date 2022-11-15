Read full article on original website
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Washington Examiner
No time like prime time: Trump sets time for Tuesday 'special announcement'
Former President Donald Trump will deliver his "special announcement" on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST, according to a new advisory. He will be speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and the press are invited to register for credentials. It was already known Trump would make some sort...
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Trump warns Ron DeSantis ‘if he runs, he could hurt himself badly’
Former president Donald Trump continued his needling of his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, telling Fox News that a presidential run might hurt the Florida governor. Mr Trump spoke with Fox on his airplane for an exclusive interview and said that he had no “tiff” with Mr DeSantis but said it would be a “mistake” for his political acolyte to run.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
CNBC
Watch Donald Trump announce launch of 2024 presidential campaign
[The stream started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Va.) has strong words following Trump's announcement
Strong reaction is coming from a local Republican state delegate about Former President Donald Trump's announcement about a run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Former President Donald Trump announces 2024 run
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many people have wondered ever since the last election if former President Donald Trump will run for the presidency again. We now have the answer. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said in front of a crowd at the Mar-A-Lago resort.
WPBF News 25
Political world braces for Donald Trump's Tuesday announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at his Mar-A-Lago resort Tuesday night. Many people expect him to announce he is once again running for president. The latest: WPBF 25 News coverage on Politics. Kevin Wagner believes that’s certainly one possibility.
Will Trump announce a presidential run on Tuesday?
Here’s what we know about Trump’s bid for president.
BBC
Donald Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Directly across the narrow lagoon that separates Donald Trump’s “Winter White House” from the mainland of West Palm Beach is a bungalow-style house bearing evidence that a happy Trumper resides here. Flying below the Stars and Stripes is a flag emblazoned with the former president's name, and...
