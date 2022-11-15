Read full article on original website
Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race for the 47th District in the State Assembly. GET THE LATEST LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS HERE Holstege has been ahead in the race since the first batch of results were released on election night. Results on 11/08/22 However, Wallis took The post Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats count Orange County election winnings
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
citynewsgroup.com
Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results
The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
Midterm results: Republican Michelle Steel wins race for Southern California House seat
Rep. Michelle Steel (R) secured a second term by defeating community college trustee Jay Chen (D) in California's 45th Congressional District.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
KPBS
Key California races could determine which party controls Congress
With millions of ballots left to count in California, the results of last Tuesday's midterm election could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives. While the state is a Democratic stronghold, UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser said Republicans can still edge out a few wins.
kcrw.com
Orange ‘blue wave?’ Dems hope to control OC Supervisors Board
For the first time in 50 years, Democrats have a chance to control the OC Board of Supervisors. But hundreds of thousands of ballots remain to be counted, and the Republicans could still eke out a slim majority. “It would be historic,” says Gustavo Arellano, columnist for the LA Times....
culvercitycrossroads.com
Election Updates – New Numbers, and a Few Winners
The most recent update from Los Angeles County was posted on Nov. 12 at about 4 pm, and while totals went up , no significant change in position appeared. However, the second, third and fourth places in the council race got tighter, with only 22 votes between second and third, Renteria and Puza.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
ladowntownnews.com
Election results too close to call
Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
Fontana Herald News
For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors
For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles
After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
