Riverside County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race for the 47th District in the State Assembly. GET THE LATEST LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS HERE Holstege has been ahead in the race since the first batch of results were released on election night. Results on 11/08/22 However, Wallis took The post Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats count Orange County election winnings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results

The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Key California races could determine which party controls Congress

With millions of ballots left to count in California, the results of last Tuesday's midterm election could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives. While the state is a Democratic stronghold, UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser said Republicans can still edge out a few wins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
culvercitycrossroads.com

Election Updates – New Numbers, and a Few Winners

The most recent update from Los Angeles County was posted on Nov. 12 at about 4 pm, and while totals went up , no significant change in position appeared. However, the second, third and fourth places in the council race got tighter, with only 22 votes between second and third, Renteria and Puza.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors

For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
FONTANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles

After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

