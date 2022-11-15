ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

WCIA

2nd Annual Yule Ball at The Venue CU

Three wonderful Holiday event opportunities await this November!. *November 18th, Friday Evening (Adult Only): (6pm-11pm) Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/wizards-yule-ball-adults…. Join us for an elegant and immersive night out in downtown Champaign this holiday season. Formal attire (or a fun wizard themed costume) is recommended. SCHEDULE FOR THE EVENING //. 6:00PM Cocktails...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sounds of the season with Urbana High School A Cappella

The Urbana High School Choir and A Cappella program is raising money for a trip to Disney World during winter break of 2023-2024. You can help send these amazing students to Disney by doing the following:. Make a monetary donation!. Donate an item for our upcoming silent auction!. Hire this...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Tuscola Christmas Town to get you in holiday spirit

Saturday- 32 Annual Santa Chase 5K Run/ Walk at 8am. Shop local small businesses. Many handmade vendors including home decor, jewelry, cookies, and more!. Woman’s house walk is a long time Christmastown tradition. Tour 5 homes in Tuscola transformed for the Christmas season! Tickets can be purchased at the Smith House.
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

PJ Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo

Kids can enjoy a fun PJ Party with Santa, December 10, 1:00 & 5:00 pm at the Scovill Zoo. Ages 3-10. Make a Christmas craft, decorate and eat a cookie, meet zoo animals and there will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents Afternoon Out, December 20,...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign offering free parking in December

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is encouraging people to visit the downtown area this holiday season. As part of that encouragement, they’re making it a little easier for people to park their cars. For the entire month of December, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Boil order in effect for neighborhood in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a watermain broke last night. The area is located on the west end of town between Main Street and Thompson Avenue. The water was shut off earlier this morning. Crews have since then repaired the water main, so water has […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Boil order lifted in Hoopeston

Update: 9:26am on Nov. 17 Hoopeston Police report that the boil order for the City of Hoopeston has been lifted. HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a water main broke Tuesday night. The affected neighborhood is located on the west end of town between Main Street […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Do your stomach a favor and eat at VFW Post 630

You are about to be let in on one of the best kept dining secrets in the area. I still wouldn’t know about this place had it not been brought to my attention as an option for a review from Smile Politely. VFW Post 630 It is hidden away...
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Festival of Trees Silver Anniversary Continues Through Wednesday

The Silver Anniversary Festival of Trees began Saturday, November 12th and continues at the David S Palmer Arena. One familiar voice who has been there all the way through, except for when he’s teaching at Danville High School, is emcee Brian Schroeder. AUDIO: This is an early start to...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
smilepolitely.com

nuEra is having a food drive

If you are headed to nuEra in Urbana or Champaign this week, bring along some shelf stable food or a monetary donation for an area food bank. They are accepting canned meat, canned vegetables and beans, canned meals (think soup or ravioli), dry goods (rice, grain, oats), boxed meals, or peanut butter.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana band program asking for funds for needed expansion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School band program is asking for donations to help with a big expansion. Urbana’s band has grown into two concert bands, a marching band and a jazz band. Retired band director, Karen Debauche, said the band simply doesn’t have enough space. The band’s Room to Grow committee has […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

New developments brewing at two Decatur sites

DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
DECATUR, IL

