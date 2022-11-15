Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCIA
2nd Annual Yule Ball at The Venue CU
Three wonderful Holiday event opportunities await this November!. *November 18th, Friday Evening (Adult Only): (6pm-11pm) Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/wizards-yule-ball-adults…. Join us for an elegant and immersive night out in downtown Champaign this holiday season. Formal attire (or a fun wizard themed costume) is recommended. SCHEDULE FOR THE EVENING //. 6:00PM Cocktails...
WCIA
Sounds of the season with Urbana High School A Cappella
The Urbana High School Choir and A Cappella program is raising money for a trip to Disney World during winter break of 2023-2024. You can help send these amazing students to Disney by doing the following:. Make a monetary donation!. Donate an item for our upcoming silent auction!. Hire this...
WCIA
Tuscola Christmas Town to get you in holiday spirit
Saturday- 32 Annual Santa Chase 5K Run/ Walk at 8am. Shop local small businesses. Many handmade vendors including home decor, jewelry, cookies, and more!. Woman’s house walk is a long time Christmastown tradition. Tour 5 homes in Tuscola transformed for the Christmas season! Tickets can be purchased at the Smith House.
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
WCIA
PJ Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo
Kids can enjoy a fun PJ Party with Santa, December 10, 1:00 & 5:00 pm at the Scovill Zoo. Ages 3-10. Make a Christmas craft, decorate and eat a cookie, meet zoo animals and there will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents Afternoon Out, December 20,...
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Salvation Army feeling effects of the economy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Inflation is high and with the holidays right around the corner, many people are rethinking their budgets, including charity groups. Champaign County's Salvation Army has reduced its Red Kettle Campaign goal.
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
City of Champaign offering free parking in December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is encouraging people to visit the downtown area this holiday season. As part of that encouragement, they’re making it a little easier for people to park their cars. For the entire month of December, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking in […]
Boil order in effect for neighborhood in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a watermain broke last night. The area is located on the west end of town between Main Street and Thompson Avenue. The water was shut off earlier this morning. Crews have since then repaired the water main, so water has […]
UPDATE: Boil order lifted in Hoopeston
Update: 9:26am on Nov. 17 Hoopeston Police report that the boil order for the City of Hoopeston has been lifted. HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a water main broke Tuesday night. The affected neighborhood is located on the west end of town between Main Street […]
Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
smilepolitely.com
Do your stomach a favor and eat at VFW Post 630
You are about to be let in on one of the best kept dining secrets in the area. I still wouldn’t know about this place had it not been brought to my attention as an option for a review from Smile Politely. VFW Post 630 It is hidden away...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Festival of Trees Silver Anniversary Continues Through Wednesday
The Silver Anniversary Festival of Trees began Saturday, November 12th and continues at the David S Palmer Arena. One familiar voice who has been there all the way through, except for when he’s teaching at Danville High School, is emcee Brian Schroeder. AUDIO: This is an early start to...
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
smilepolitely.com
nuEra is having a food drive
If you are headed to nuEra in Urbana or Champaign this week, bring along some shelf stable food or a monetary donation for an area food bank. They are accepting canned meat, canned vegetables and beans, canned meals (think soup or ravioli), dry goods (rice, grain, oats), boxed meals, or peanut butter.
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
Urbana band program asking for funds for needed expansion
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School band program is asking for donations to help with a big expansion. Urbana’s band has grown into two concert bands, a marching band and a jazz band. Retired band director, Karen Debauche, said the band simply doesn’t have enough space. The band’s Room to Grow committee has […]
Herald & Review
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
