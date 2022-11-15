This will be the 28th annual Christmas event we have done in Gibson City with several different organizations/committee’s planning it throughout those years. This year we agreed to take over plan the event back to it’s original format…..a nighttime lighted parade. With COVID big crowds were discouraged and a stationary reverse drive-thru was the best course for those years, but we are ready to be back together and experiencing events as they were pre-covid. Our Harvest Fest Committee for 2022 was essentially brand new, with new officers and a new committee format. It proved to be a very successful combination and we had an amazing turnout for our 2022 Harvest Festival and we hope to continue that success into the 2022 Gibson City Lighted Christmas Parade.

