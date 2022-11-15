Read full article on original website
Sounds of the season with Urbana High School A Cappella
The Urbana High School Choir and A Cappella program is raising money for a trip to Disney World during winter break of 2023-2024. You can help send these amazing students to Disney by doing the following:. Make a monetary donation!. Donate an item for our upcoming silent auction!. Hire this...
2022 Gibson City Lighted Christmas Parade
This will be the 28th annual Christmas event we have done in Gibson City with several different organizations/committee’s planning it throughout those years. This year we agreed to take over plan the event back to it’s original format…..a nighttime lighted parade. With COVID big crowds were discouraged and a stationary reverse drive-thru was the best course for those years, but we are ready to be back together and experiencing events as they were pre-covid. Our Harvest Fest Committee for 2022 was essentially brand new, with new officers and a new committee format. It proved to be a very successful combination and we had an amazing turnout for our 2022 Harvest Festival and we hope to continue that success into the 2022 Gibson City Lighted Christmas Parade.
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Tuscola Christmas Town to get you in holiday spirit
Saturday- 32 Annual Santa Chase 5K Run/ Walk at 8am. Shop local small businesses. Many handmade vendors including home decor, jewelry, cookies, and more!. Woman’s house walk is a long time Christmastown tradition. Tour 5 homes in Tuscola transformed for the Christmas season! Tickets can be purchased at the Smith House.
Donations needed for Champaign winter weather clothing drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District, City of Champaign, Human Kinetics and Champaign Center Partnership are once again hosting this year’s Bundle Up Clothing Drive. “Last year we delivered over 600 items to the community from the generous support received,” said Jameel Jones, Director of Recreation for the Champaign Parks Department. “Our agencies […]
PJ Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo
Kids can enjoy a fun PJ Party with Santa, December 10, 1:00 & 5:00 pm at the Scovill Zoo. Ages 3-10. Make a Christmas craft, decorate and eat a cookie, meet zoo animals and there will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents Afternoon Out, December 20,...
Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
City of Champaign offering free parking in December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is encouraging people to visit the downtown area this holiday season. As part of that encouragement, they’re making it a little easier for people to park their cars. For the entire month of December, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking in […]
Salvation Army feeling effects of the economy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Inflation is high and with the holidays right around the corner, many people are rethinking their budgets, including charity groups. Champaign County's Salvation Army has reduced its Red Kettle Campaign goal.
Grab your charchuterie board goodies at local farmers market
Prairie Fruits gives us a look at their pre-order holiday charcuterie boards!. At the Farmers Market you’ll find local, small food & farming businesses like Prairie Fruits who won awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society, 2021 Good Food awards and more. There are some AWESOME local small businesses...
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
55th Annual Turkey Trot with Urbana Park District
An Urbana Park District tradition continues Thanksgiving, at the 55th Annual Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at the park district is here to tell us how we can burn some calories before our turkey coma!. Is this more of a race or a...
Champaign teenager sending baseball equipment to help people in Ukraine
Brenden Damore started Baseball Gear for Good during the pandemic. He started sending uniforms, bats and other equipment to other kids in central Illinois. Now, he's sending equipment to Ukraine.
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Tips on how to enjoy the holidays & stress less with U of I Community Credit Union
The Holidays can be a stressful time, but they don’t have to be. Join us for a fun, interactive, webinar where we will talk about ways to combat that stress of the holidays and enjoy them more!. Free Webinar – Enjoy the Holidays & Stress Less. Thursday, November...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
Boil order in effect for neighborhood in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a watermain broke last night. The area is located on the west end of town between Main Street and Thompson Avenue. The water was shut off earlier this morning. Crews have since then repaired the water main, so water has […]
