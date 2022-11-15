ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
WacoTrib.com

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

AP News Summary at 11:26 p.m. EST

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

