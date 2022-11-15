Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Buck season returns to West Virginia
Buck firearms hunting season begins today in select counties in West Virginia. You can bet Governor Jim Justice will be in the woods at some point and he encourages hunters to be cautious. Justice also announced the return of the Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to...
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students...
Covid death reported in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
Orange and Blue and JMU
James Madison University Student President Shawdee Bakhtiari has called for all students, faculty and staff to wear University of Virginia blue and orange today. The message came in a letter that appeared on the school’s student affairs webpage. Xaiver Williams, Student Representative to the J-M-U Board of Visitors, also...
Fire damages Dayton home
A portable heater is to blame for a house fire in Dayton last night. Rockingham County deputy fire marshal Joe Mullins says that firefighters from Bridgewater, Rockingham County and other surrounding agencies were on scene within roughly five minutes. The home on Mill Street was determined to be structurally sound,...
Program airs to help with employment for those with language barriers
A new program in Augusta County aims to create pathways to employment for young people learning English as a second language, as well as their caretakers. The Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education and Waynesboro Public Schools have partnered to host the Family Literacy Program. The initiative provides hands-on experience and information within four distinct career pathways for area families who are learning English.
Resounce officers added to two county schools
Two new student resource officers are on the job at a pair of Rockingham County schools, and the county has plans to hire two more according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. Officers Timothy “Luke” Good and Andrew Custer are now on duty at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Neither officer has less than four-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience.
JMU to kick off against Coastal Carolina at Noon on Nov. 26 on ESPNU
BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that James Madison’s regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 will kick off at noon and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will be JMU’s third all-time meeting against the Chanticleers, with the series knotted...
Davis, Steinbrecher Pick Up Major Sun Belt Awards, Three Dukes Tabbed All-SBC
NEW ORLEANS – Sophie Davis and Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher picked up major Sun Belt awards while three athletes were tabbed as All-Conference team members, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Davis earned the Defensive Player of the Year title while Steinbrecher picked up the Coach of the Year award...
JMU Men’s Basketball stays unbeaten with 95-69 win at Howard
WASHINGTON, D.C. – James Madison rolled to its fourth straight win to open the season on Tuesday night, battling to a 95-69 victory over Howard in non-conference basketball action at Burr Gymnasium. The Dukes (4-0) were efficient on offense once again, scoring 95 points for the fourth consecutive game...
JMU Men’s Hoops adds prep forward Jaylen Carey
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Incoming freshman Jaylen Carey has signed a National Letter of Intent to join James Madison men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Mark Byington announced on Tuesday afternoon. Carey is a 6-8 forward from Davie, Fla., who will join the Dukes after a standout...
Waynesboro man facing multiple felony charges
A Waynesboro man is facing four felony charges after authorities say he abducted and assaulted a woman over the weekend. Waynesboro Police responded to Augusta Health Sunday morning for reports of a female assault victim. Once there, officers say a 32-year-old victim was suffering from multiple injuries sustained in the attack.
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
BC’s Nice earns spot on D3Football.com Team of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After a historic performance in Bridgewater College football’s win over Guilford, freshman linebacker Aaron Nice has earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week, which was released Tuesday morning. Nice, a native of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, set a school and ODAC record with...
Bridgwater WBB opens ODAC play with win at Randolph
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team opened up the ODAC schedule in style taking down Randolph 59-50 on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 4-0 (1-0 ODAC), Randolph 2-1 (0-1 ODAC) How It Happened. • The WildCats opened the game with a 5-0 run before Erika Nettles laid...
Former Dukes QB DiNucci drafted by XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci was drafted into the XFL on Tuesday, being selected by Head Coach Jim Haslett and the Seattle Sea Dragons. DiNucci, a 2019 AFCA First Team All-American, was one of most efficient passers in the FCS during his two seasons with the Dukes (2018-19).
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball drops exhibition at Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s basketball team took on Division I Radford in an exhibition game on Monday night and fell to the Highlanders, 97-46. The Basics. • The Highlanders opened the game on a 5-0 run before Alec Topper knocked down a jumper to put the Eagles on the board. BC put together a 6-0 run of their own to take the lead 6-5 in the early stages after a Mikey Ayala basket.
