Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Home donated to veteran and his family in Mobile
A veteran and his family are the proud owners of a home in West Mobile, the home was donated to them this morning by PNC bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
utv44.com
Disabled veteran to receive full refund after NBC 15 News report
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Tuesday we told you about the $112 fine disabled veteran James Hill and his wife Lisa Hill had to pay after their car was booted in downtown Mobile on Veterans Day. A receipt they provided shows they paid $7.25 to park between 12:38 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. at a Premium Parking lot on Joachim Street. A fine issued by Admiral Enforcement shows an attendant booted the car at 1:11 p.m.
utv44.com
Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
WALA-TV FOX10
Brothers cycling across country for charity makes stop in Grand Bay, heads toward Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit K-9s for Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other trauma. The brothers began their journey in California back...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already doing time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
Local man gives pieces of history a new purpose one cut at a time
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Every year storms hit the Gulf Coast. These storms can damage, or even topple big trees. But what happens to them next? Down on Fowl River, you’ll find Richard Kimbrell’s wood shop filled with trees you won’t see in many other places. “This is Oak off my daughter’s 40 acres […]
Alabama: Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
Pensacola woman charged for 2021 elderly abuse of 86-year-old woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after hitting an 86-year-old woman in 2021, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Tammy Lynn Hanna, 49, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. On Aug. 8, 2021, deputies said they responded to Camberwell Rd., in reference […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile teenager told police co-defendant put him up to shooting store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a convenience store owner during a robbery in September confessed to the crime and told investigators that his alleged accomplice directed him to do so, an investigator testified Thursday. Mobile police Detective George Busbee testified during a preliminary hearing in Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Common treatments for knee pain
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, discusses a new survey and treatments for chronic knee pain. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. In fact, approximately 46% of people will develop knee OA during their lifetime. According to a new survey of 500 U.S. adults who have been treated for chronic knee pain and/or OA of the knee, 100% of patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain, yet 97% still indicated that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.
‘Scooby’ behind bars for using fraudulent credit cards, selling hotel rooms: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Squatters forced to move off school property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Two squatters living for years on school property have been ordered to leave. The Mobile County School Board has been fighting since February to move them off Hankins Middle School property. A circuit court judge ruled last week they had to go. “I knew it was...
Comments / 2