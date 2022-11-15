Read full article on original website
Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector
The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
CNY Veterans Outreach Center giving away dozens of turkeys to local vets courtesy of Knights of Columbus
UTICA, N.Y. – The local division of the Knights of Columbus donated 55 turkeys to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center in Utica Thursday morning to distribute ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Knights of Columbus has been doing community work in Utica since the 1800s, and the...
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out.
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition. Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with...
Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
