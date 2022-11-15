ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

WKTV

Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
WHITESBORO, NY
WIBX 950

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th

DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
DEWITT, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector

The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
DAVENPORT, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition. Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
UTICA, NY

