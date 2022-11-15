Read full article on original website
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
MMSD 'meets expectations' in 2021-22, state report card says
The Madison Metropolitan School District “met expectations” in 2021-22, according to state report cards released Tuesday. With a slight drop in overall score to 67.5, the district fell from the “exceeds expectations” designation it had received for 2020-21. Tuesday’s release from the state Department of Public...
The truth is elusive. Trust the Cap Times to find it.
The truth is elusive. Trust the Cap Times to find it. That's the tagline for this year's Cap Times end-of-year membership drive. Starting Monday, Nov. 28, through the end of 2022, we are setting out to raise $35,000 for our newsroom to better serve Madison. We launched our membership program...
Students push MMSD to stick to 2040 timeline for 100% renewable energy
In April 2019, the Madison School Board adopted a resolution to have the district use 100% renewable energy by 2040. The three-and-a-half years since have seen enormous challenges for the education world amid the onset of the pandemic less than a year after the nonbinding resolution. On Monday, the board discussed options to meet that original goal or move it back by a decade given the complexity of the work involved and likely high initial costs.
Letter | Schools need direct support
Dear Editor: The importance of a robust education for children cannot be overstated. In today’s environment, all of us need to step up and make an effort to do what we can to support our schools. The bottom line is schools need direct support — via both dollars and...
In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding
Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
City Council adds $4.5 million to Madison Public Market
In passing the city’s 2023 capital budget Wednesday night, the Madison City Council added $4.5 million toward the Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap left the project’s fate up in the air. Combined with Dane County’s commitment of $1.5 million, the new financing gets the...
2022 Kids Fund drive kicks off today
The 2022 campaign to raise funds for The Capital Times Kids Fund gets underway today. Donations made to the Kids Fund this fall will raise money that will be granted in 2023 to area nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in the Dane County area. Thanks to the...
No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes
Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
Starbucks workers in Madison join nationwide strike on Red Cup Day
Thursday is Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when droves of coffee enthusiasts line up for the year’s new collectible plastic coffee cup. It’s one of the busiest days of the year for the coffee chain, but customers who head to the Capitol Square location or more than a hundred other Starbucks will likely find the doors closed, as workers at those stores strike for the day over what they say is the company’s refusal to bargain with their union.
New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph
“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
Things to do in Madison: Polish film fest, 'That's Messed Up' and more
Awkward, hopeful, pre-pubescent small town spellers pull the audience into the action at “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a delightful musical comedy presented this weekend by Edgewood College. Jeanne Leep directs the show in the Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive, with performances Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors and military.
