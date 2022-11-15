Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Opportunity Center
Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
FOX Carolina
Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need
The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
Police hold donation drive for Spartanburg Humane Society through Dec 13
Spartanburg Police holds donation drive to benefit Spartanburg Humane Society through Dec 13
FOX Carolina
Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
WYFF4.com
Father of fallen Spartanburg County Deputy speaks out for first time, son honored posthumously
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Aceremony was held on Monday at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. Aldridge was killed back in June while responding to a domestic incident. During the ceremony, the Aldridge family was in attendance to see several awards present...
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome. “If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think...
Greenville City Council passes resolution to promote inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community
The City of Greenville could soon be a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night, to make that happen.
charlotteparent.com
Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm
If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
FOX Carolina
Upstate school board holds meeting to discuss rezoning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Schools (GCS) board met on Tuesday evening to discuss possibly rezoning attendance lines. On Nov. 15, board members discussed where students are zoned to attend school, which usually happens when a new school has been built. However, GCS board member Linda Wells...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
WLOS.com
New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.
Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer
Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FOX Carolina
Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
WYFF4.com
Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bishop-Houck marriage announcement
Shannon Bishop and Michael Houck were married Saturday, October 15 at the Cannon Centre in Greer, SC. A reception followed with family and friends. Shannon is the daughter of Terry Bishop, of Columbus, NC, and Stanley Bishop. Michael is the son of Thomas Houck of Medina, Ohio, and Lynda Houck of Marietta, Ohio.
