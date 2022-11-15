GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO