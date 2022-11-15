ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

wspa.com

Spartanburg Opportunity Center

Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need

The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
charlotteparent.com

Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm

If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
EDGEFIELD, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school board holds meeting to discuss rezoning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Schools (GCS) board met on Tuesday evening to discuss possibly rezoning attendance lines. On Nov. 15, board members discussed where students are zoned to attend school, which usually happens when a new school has been built. However, GCS board member Linda Wells...
WLOS.com

New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
FLETCHER, NC
FOX Carolina

Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Bishop-Houck marriage announcement

Shannon Bishop and Michael Houck were married Saturday, October 15 at the Cannon Centre in Greer, SC. A reception followed with family and friends. Shannon is the daughter of Terry Bishop, of Columbus, NC, and Stanley Bishop. Michael is the son of Thomas Houck of Medina, Ohio, and Lynda Houck of Marietta, Ohio.
GREER, SC

