Washington State

KUOW

Native representation to increase in Washington Legislature

Washington state is home to 29 federally recognized Native American Tribes, but only one Native person currently serves in the state Legislature. That will change next year. Three enrolled members of Native tribes are poised to win their elections this fall. Democrat Debra Lekanoff, a member of a Tlingit tribe...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Why the polls were way off: Today So Far

A red wave didn't happen as some predicted. In Washington, races were not as close as many expected. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 16, 2022. As Lloyd Christmas would say, once again the polls leading up to the election were "way off!" "The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot

A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
ARIZONA STATE
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?

Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — November 20 is observed as Transgender Day of Remembrance in a growing movement that began in 1999, according to GLAAD. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed the day as Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 3, inviting all Washingtonians to join him in the observance. The day was...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Patrol starting emphasis patrols for Thanksgiving break

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols as students travel across the state for Thanksgiving break. The emphasis patrols will begin on November 17 and run through November 26. Troopers in District 4 (Spokane, Whitman, and Adams Counties) will be looking for drivers who are speeding, distracted, impaired, or driving too fast for road conditions....
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters

Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
WASHINGTON STATE

