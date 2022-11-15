Read full article on original website
KUOW
Native representation to increase in Washington Legislature
Washington state is home to 29 federally recognized Native American Tribes, but only one Native person currently serves in the state Legislature. That will change next year. Three enrolled members of Native tribes are poised to win their elections this fall. Democrat Debra Lekanoff, a member of a Tlingit tribe...
KUOW
Why the polls were way off: Today So Far
A red wave didn't happen as some predicted. In Washington, races were not as close as many expected. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 16, 2022. As Lloyd Christmas would say, once again the polls leading up to the election were "way off!" "The...
Why housing discrimination is worse today than it was in the 1960’s
SEATTLE — The gap in the homeownership rate between Black and white families in the U.S. is bigger today than when it was legal to refuse to sell someone a home because of the color of their skin, according to data from the Urban Institute. The percentage of Black...
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot
A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
Maryland county votes to restrict gun possession in most public places
The Montgomery County Council voted in favor of a bill on Tuesday that will restrict gun possession within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
KUOW
State audit: local governments should use data to address homelessness in WA
Local governments need to rely more on data to address homelessness in their communities, according to a recent state audit that focused on two cities —Seattle and Spokane, and two counties — Snohomish and Yakima. “When it comes to determining which services to procure, we found decisions were...
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
nbcrightnow.com
Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — November 20 is observed as Transgender Day of Remembrance in a growing movement that began in 1999, according to GLAAD. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed the day as Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 3, inviting all Washingtonians to join him in the observance. The day was...
Washington State Patrol starting emphasis patrols for Thanksgiving break
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols as students travel across the state for Thanksgiving break. The emphasis patrols will begin on November 17 and run through November 26. Troopers in District 4 (Spokane, Whitman, and Adams Counties) will be looking for drivers who are speeding, distracted, impaired, or driving too fast for road conditions....
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
KUOW
Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters
Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
WTOP
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
Officials say the 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of deaths.
Oregon sheriffs blow off enforcement of new gun law
Although Oregon residents voted this month that the state should require permits for gun purchases and criminally prohibit certain ammunition magazines, at least five sheriffs plan to disregard the new law.
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
